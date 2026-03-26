US Might Redirect Ukraine Military Aid To Middle East As It Reviews More Iran War Options

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The United States Department of Defense is thinking about potentially transferring military aid meant for Ukraine to the Middle East, AzerNEWS reports via WSJ.

The sources explained that the move is being considered as the war with Iran is consuming some of Washington's "most critical munitions." Among the weapons that could be rerouted from Ukraine are air defense interceptor missiles. Nonetheless, the sources noted that no definitive decision has been made yet.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the Pentagon unveiled deals to boost the production of some weapons, including seekers for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor.

The United States Department of Defense is discussing new options for dealing the "final blow" to Iran, including deploying ground forces there and launching a high-pressure bombing campaign, Axios reported on Thursday.

According to two US officials and two other sources familiar with the matter, such moves will become more likely if the latest effort to have Washington and Tehran negotiate fails. US President Donald Trump insisted that the talks are ongoing on the proposed 15-point plan for Iran's nuclear status, while the other side dismissed such claims. Trump later said that the Iranian leadership is "afraid to say it because they figure they'll be killed by their own people."

The outlet's sources now said that potential options for intensifying pressure on Iran were discussed during a Zoom meeting. However, they pointed out that all the prospects are still "hypothetical" and that Trump has not decided on going for either of them yet.