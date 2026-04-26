403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany to Send Warships to Mediterranean for Possible Hormuz Mission
(MENAFN) German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced Saturday that Berlin would dispatch naval vessels to the Mediterranean Sea in preparation for a potential operation in the Strait of Hormuz.
The deployment will consist of a minesweeper and a command and supply ship. Speaking to the Rheinische Post newspaper, Pistorius stated that the move is intended to ensure rapid readiness should Germany's parliament issue a formal mandate to act. The minister declined to specify a departure date for either vessel.
Pistorius indicated that the existing EU mission "Aspides" — currently mandated exclusively to counter threats in the Red Sea — could serve as the legal framework for an expanded operation. However, he noted that such an expansion would require amendments to the mission's existing legal mandate, as well as the participation of both the United States and the United Kingdom.
Under this framework, Germany's naval forces would leverage their mine-clearing capabilities to contribute to the protection of free and safe passage through the strategically vital strait, the minister explained.
The announcement comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. Since the war launched by the US and Israel against Iran commenced on February 28, Tehran has maintained control over the waterway. An American naval blockade subsequently took effect on April 13, further compounding the strategic pressure on one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints.
The deployment will consist of a minesweeper and a command and supply ship. Speaking to the Rheinische Post newspaper, Pistorius stated that the move is intended to ensure rapid readiness should Germany's parliament issue a formal mandate to act. The minister declined to specify a departure date for either vessel.
Pistorius indicated that the existing EU mission "Aspides" — currently mandated exclusively to counter threats in the Red Sea — could serve as the legal framework for an expanded operation. However, he noted that such an expansion would require amendments to the mission's existing legal mandate, as well as the participation of both the United States and the United Kingdom.
Under this framework, Germany's naval forces would leverage their mine-clearing capabilities to contribute to the protection of free and safe passage through the strategically vital strait, the minister explained.
The announcement comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. Since the war launched by the US and Israel against Iran commenced on February 28, Tehran has maintained control over the waterway. An American naval blockade subsequently took effect on April 13, further compounding the strategic pressure on one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment