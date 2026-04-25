Ukraine's Air Defenses Intercept Majority Of Missiles And Drones In Massive Attack On Dnipro, Mayor Says
“Following the largest attack on Dnipro, when Russia simultaneously launched a large amount of weaopons at the city, the guys and girls from the air defense forces destroyed 80% of the missiles and 94% of the UAVs,” Filatov wrote on Telegram.Read also: Ukrainian government to provide support to Dnipro after massive Russian attack
As reported, Russian forces struck Dnipro again on April 25, damaging a residential building and causing fatalities. The number of people injured in the attacks has risen to 46, including five children. Five people have been killed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment