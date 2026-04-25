Ukraine's Air Defenses Intercept Majority Of Missiles And Drones In Massive Attack On Dnipro, Mayor Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Following the largest attack on Dnipro, when Russia simultaneously launched a large amount of weaopons at the city, the guys and girls from the air defense forces destroyed 80% of the missiles and 94% of the UAVs,” Filatov wrote on Telegram.

Ukrainian government to provide support toafter massive Russian attack

As reported, Russian forces struck Dnipro again on April 25, damaging a residential building and causing fatalities. The number of people injured in the attacks has risen to 46, including five children. Five people have been killed.