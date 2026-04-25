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Ukraine's Air Defenses Intercept Majority Of Missiles And Drones In Massive Attack On Dnipro, Mayor Says

Ukraine's Air Defenses Intercept Majority Of Missiles And Drones In Massive Attack On Dnipro, Mayor Says


2026-04-25 03:06:10
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Following the largest attack on Dnipro, when Russia simultaneously launched a large amount of weaopons at the city, the guys and girls from the air defense forces destroyed 80% of the missiles and 94% of the UAVs,” Filatov wrote on Telegram.

Read also: Ukrainian government to provide support to Dnipro after massive Russian attack

As reported, Russian forces struck Dnipro again on April 25, damaging a residential building and causing fatalities. The number of people injured in the attacks has risen to 46, including five children. Five people have been killed.

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