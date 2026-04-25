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Erdogan, NATO Chief Rutte Discuss Global Issues
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Saturday, addressing regional and global developments as well as matters related to the alliance, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.
Erdogan warned that events surrounding Iran risk creating a geostrategic deadlock and called on the international community to intensify efforts to end the war. He also emphasized NATO’s support for Türkiye’s air defense, noting that the alliance recently intercepted and neutralized ballistic munitions entering Turkish airspace, demonstrating its deterrence capabilities.
The Turkish president reaffirmed his country’s commitment to pursuing a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and highlighted the importance of NATO’s upcoming summit in Ankara this July. He also marked the alliance’s 77th anniversary and reiterated expectations that the summit will strengthen NATO’s resilience and effectiveness in facing future challenges.
Türkiye has been a NATO member since 1952 and maintains the second-largest army within the alliance.
Erdogan warned that events surrounding Iran risk creating a geostrategic deadlock and called on the international community to intensify efforts to end the war. He also emphasized NATO’s support for Türkiye’s air defense, noting that the alliance recently intercepted and neutralized ballistic munitions entering Turkish airspace, demonstrating its deterrence capabilities.
The Turkish president reaffirmed his country’s commitment to pursuing a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and highlighted the importance of NATO’s upcoming summit in Ankara this July. He also marked the alliance’s 77th anniversary and reiterated expectations that the summit will strengthen NATO’s resilience and effectiveness in facing future challenges.
Türkiye has been a NATO member since 1952 and maintains the second-largest army within the alliance.
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