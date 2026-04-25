Bitsstrategy Launches Free Day Trading Bot App For Fully Automated Quantitative Trading

NEW YORK, April 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As financial markets continue to evolve at a rapid pace, more traders are looking for efficient, technology-driven solutions to help them respond to short-term opportunities. To meet this growing demand, BitsStrategy free day trading bot app, designed to support fully automated quantitative trading and help users participate in fast-moving markets with greater efficiency.







Day trading often requires close market observation, quick decision-making, and disciplined execution. For many users, keeping up with intraday price changes and identifying timely opportunities can be both time-consuming and challenging. By introducing an AI-powered day trading bot app, BitsStrategy aims to simplify this process and make automated quantitative trading more accessible to a broader audience.

How to Use BitsStrategy's Free Day Trading Bot App

To help users get started quickly, BitsStrategy has streamlined the process into three simple steps.

Step 1: Register an Account.

Users can begin by creating an account on the BitsStrategy platform and completing the basic setup required to access its intelligent trading services.

Step 2: Choose a Quantitative Trading Plan.

After registration, users can select a quantitative trading plan that fits their trading goals and preferences, gaining access to BitsStrategy's automated day trading bot system.

Step 3: Earn Profits.

Once the plan is activated, the day trading bot app can automatically execute trades based on the platform's quantitative strategy logic, helping users capture intraday opportunities and pursue potential returns.

With this simplified onboarding process, users can enter the world of automated day trading more easily and begin using AI-powered tools without dealing with overly complex trading workflows.

Designed for Fully Automated Quantitative Trading

BitsStrategy said the launch of its free day trading bot app reflects the company's continued commitment to expanding access to intelligent trading technology. By combining AI-based analysis with automated execution, the app is intended to help users engage with short-term trading opportunities in a more structured and efficient way.

In traditional day trading, users often need to watch price action closely, interpret technical signals, and make quick decisions under pressure. A fully automated trading bot offers an alternative by operating continuously according to predefined quantitative strategies, reducing the need for constant manual intervention while improving execution speed and consistency.

A spokesperson for BitsStrategy said,“We believe technology can help simplify the day trading experience for a wider group of users. With the launch of this free day trading bot app, we aim to provide a more convenient way for users to access automated quantitative trading tools and benefit from intelligent execution capabilities.”

Lowering the Barrier to Automated Day Trading

One of the main goals of the new app is to make day trading technology easier to access. For many users, day trading and quantitative systems can seem highly technical or difficult to manage. BitsStrategy seeks to address this by offering a more user-friendly experience built around automation, accessibility, and simplified setup.

The app is designed for users who want to explore intraday trading opportunities with the support of intelligent tools, as well as for those already interested in systematic strategies and automated execution. By reducing operational complexity, BitsStrategy hopes to help more users participate in day trading in a more efficient and manageable way.

Meeting Rising Demand for Intelligent Trading Tools

As interest in AI trading, automated investing, and quantitative strategies continues to expand, products that simplify access to these capabilities are drawing increasing attention. Industry observers note that traders are increasingly attracted to tools that can help reduce manual workload, improve responsiveness, and create more consistent trading processes.

BitsStrategy believes its free day trading bot app can serve this growing need by offering a more practical entry point into fully automated quantitative trading. The company also sees strong long-term potential in intelligent trading tools as users continue to seek smarter ways to navigate increasingly dynamic markets.

Looking Ahead

BitsStrategy said it will continue investing in AI trading technology, quantitative strategy development, and user experience improvements. By further enhancing its automated trading ecosystem, the company aims to deliver more efficient, stable, and accessible trading solutions for users worldwide.

With the launch of its free day trading bot app, BitsStrategy is continuing to strengthen its position in the intelligent trading sector. As artificial intelligence and automation become more deeply integrated into financial services, fully automated quantitative trading tools may play an increasingly important role in the future of modern trading.

About BitsStrategy

BitsStrategy is committed to exploring the integration of artificial intelligence and automated trading technology. Through innovative products and intelligent tools, the company aims to help users improve market analysis efficiency, optimize trade execution processes, and build a more efficient and convenient automated trading experience.

Media Contact

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