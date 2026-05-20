Attack On Vilniansk Injures Four People, Including Two Children

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

"Early this morning, the enemy attacked Vilniansk in the Zaporizhzhia district. The strike hit a private home. The house was destroyed, and a fire broke out after the strike," the post reads.

A car and neighboring houses were damaged by the blast wave and debris.

Four people were injured: a man, a woman, and two children-a 2-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl.

Russian drone attack on Hlukhiv inregion leaves two killed, four injured

All are receiving the necessary assistance.

As reported by Ukrinform, the enemy attacked Dnipro overnight; at least five people are known to have been wounded

Photo: Ivan Fedorov / Telegram