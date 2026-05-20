Attack On Vilniansk Injures Four People, Including Two Children
"Early this morning, the enemy attacked Vilniansk in the Zaporizhzhia district. The strike hit a private home. The house was destroyed, and a fire broke out after the strike," the post reads.
A car and neighboring houses were damaged by the blast wave and debris.
Four people were injured: a man, a woman, and two children-a 2-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl.Read also: Russian drone attack on Hlukhiv in Sumy region leaves two killed, four injured
All are receiving the necessary assistance.
As reported by Ukrinform, the enemy attacked Dnipro overnight; at least five people are known to have been wounded
Photo: Ivan Fedorov / Telegram
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