Bitcoin And XRP Hold Gains As Regulatory Debate Shapes Market Outlook

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin and XRP maintained steady prices on Sunday as the broader cryptocurrency market posted modest gains. The recovery followed renewed buying activity and stronger market sentiment across major digital assets. Meanwhile, political debate in Washington over crypto regulation added a new layer of attention to the sector.

Bitcoin trades above $71K as crypto market records modest weekend gains. XRP stabilizes near $1.41 after recovery and strong institutional inflows. Bitcoin spot ETFs record five consecutive days of positive capital inflows. CLARITY Act debate in the U.S. Senate may shape long-term crypto regulation. Market capitalization rises to $2.43 trillion amid steady digital asset demand.

Key Highlights

Bitcoin traded near $71,611 after gaining about 1.30% during the latest 24-hour trading session. The asset also posted a weekly increase of nearly five percent. Market capitalization across digital assets climbed to around $2.43 trillion during the same period.

The recovery followed steady capital inflows into spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the United States. Data showed a five-day inflow streak totaling roughly $180 million. BlackRock 's IBIT fund led activity with about $144 million in fresh allocations.

Institutional participation has remained an important driver of Bitcoin 's recent price stability. Funds continued to accumulate exposure through regulated investment products. This pattern supported steady demand and limited downside pressure across the broader market.

Technical indicators highlighted several important price zones for the cryptocurrency. Analysts identified $71,060 as a near-term support level needed to maintain upward momentum. A sustained position above that level could open the path toward the $73,223 to $73,500 resistance area.

However, weaker demand could change the short-term outlook. A drop below the $70,340 support area may trigger additional selling pressure. Such a move could push Bitcoin toward the psychological $69,000 level.

Despite potential volatility, broader sentiment remained constructive across the digital asset market. Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin also posted modest gains during the same period. The collective rise reinforced the perception of renewed strength within the sector.

XRP Stabilizes Near $1.41 After Strong Capital Inflows

XRP traded near $1.41 after gaining roughly 1.05% during the latest daily trading session. The token maintained stability following a brief recovery earlier in the day. Market activity indicated steady demand across major trading platforms.

Fund flow data revealed strong institutional interest in XRP-linked investment products. Net inflows into XRP funds reached approximately $1.21 billion. These figures highlighted sustained capital movement toward large digital asset vehicles.

The inflows suggested growing confidence in XRP's longer-term market role. Asset managers continued allocating capital into funds that track major cryptocurrencies. Such participation has increased the visibility of XRP within institutional portfolios.

Technical indicators pointed to key levels shaping the token's short-term trajectory. Analysts highlighted $1.38 as a critical support zone for XRP. Holding above that level could support another attempt toward the $1.45 resistance.

Conversely, a breakdown below support may trigger additional selling pressure. In that scenario, XRP could slide toward the $1.30 level. Market participants therefore remain attentive to price stability around the support range.

Broader cryptocurrency performance also supported XRP's stability. Several major assets recorded moderate increases during the same trading window. The synchronized movement reflected improving sentiment across the digital asset ecosystem.

CLARITY Act Debate Adds Regulatory Context

Regulatory developments in the United States continued shaping the conversation around digital assets. Lawmakers debated the proposed CLARITY Act, which aims to establish structured oversight for cryptocurrencies. The legislation seeks to define regulatory authority for digital assets and stablecoins.

Supporters argue that clearer rules could strengthen the foundation of the industry. Defined guidelines may encourage innovation while also protecting market participants. Advocates also believe regulatory certainty could attract additional institutional involvement.

However, the proposal faces significant legislative pressure in the Senate calendar. Analysts indicated that only a limited window remains for committee approval. Without progress soon, the bill's chances of passage in 2026 may weaken.

Scheduling conflicts within the Senate present a major obstacle for the legislation. Leaders currently prioritize other measures, including the SAVE America Act. As a result, crypto policy discussions compete with broader legislative priorities.

Another point of debate centers on the role of stablecoins within the financial system. Some lawmakers question whether stablecoins should generate profits for holders. Others argue the assets should function mainly as blockchain payment tools.

Current estimates place the probability of the bill passing at around fifty-five percent. The uncertainty reflects ongoing political debate over the structure of crypto regulation. Even so, the outcome could influence long-term price stability for assets like Bitcoin and XRP.

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