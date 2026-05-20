'Felt As If We Met God': Indian Diaspora, Artists Who Performed To Welcome PM Modi In Italy

MENAFN - IANS) Rome, May 20 (IANS) The members of the Indian diaspora and several artists who performed to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rome on Wednesday expressed joy and admiration and said they were proud to witness India's growing global stature.

Speaking to IANS, several members of the Indian community in Italy said they were proud to meet the Prime Minister and witness India's growing global stature.

One member of the Indian diaspora said,“Today, I felt as if I had met God. This is the second time I am meeting him, and I felt very happy after meeting him.”

A member of the Italian Hindu Union also praised the Prime Minister's influence and presence, saying,“Whenever he comes here, his presence is very powerful. Seeing him, Indians feel happy that India is progressing a lot and continues to move forward in the same way.”

Artists who performed during the welcome ceremony also shared their excitement and gratitude after interacting with the Prime Minister.

Kathak artist Rosella Fanelli said the opportunity to perform for PM Modi was a deeply emotional experience.

“It was very nice for me and for my friends. We were waiting for a long time, so the emotions were very high. I consider this opportunity a very nice experience, and I hope we can meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India,” she said.

Artist Martina Argada said the Prime Minister appreciated their performance and encouraged the artists.

“He told us the performance was excellent. We are very thankful to the Indian Embassy in Rome for giving us the opportunity to perform in front of the Indian Prime Minister,” she said.

Another artist, Francesco Gherardi, said PM Modi actively engaged with the performers during the event.

“His participation was there; we could feel it. He was clapping during the performance and gave us a lot of good vibes. We were able to shake hands with him and also had nice pictures together,” he said.

Artist Simone Mattiello described the event as joyful and said the Prime Minister appeared to connect with the performers.

“Our performance was very joyful, and I think he connected with us. He clapped, so I think he enjoyed it,” he said.

Musician Nicolo Melocchi called it a“great opportunity” to perform before the Prime Minister and interact with him briefly.

Artist Valerio Bruni added that PM Modi seemed genuinely enthusiastic during the cultural presentation and appreciated the team's efforts.

Meanwhile, Svamini Shuddhananda of the Italian Hindu Union highlighted the Prime Minister's continued support for the organisation and the Hindu community in Italy.

“We met him in 2021, and he has continued to support the Italian Hindu Union mission here. Recognition in the Italian Parliament is a very important achievement because Hindus are now officially recognised in Italy,” she said.