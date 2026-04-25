Khalnayak Returns Teaser OUT: Sanjay Dutt Returns As Ballu Balram In Khalnayak Sequel Teaser

Khalnayak Returns Teaser OUT: After 33 long years, terrifying face of Khalnayak is back. The teaser for Khalnayak Returns has dropped, fans are going absolutely crazy. Sanjay Dutt is all set to rock the screen once again as Ballu Balram

The makers officially announced Sanjay Dutt's 'Khalnayak Returns' on April 24, 2026. This film is a sequel to the 1993 classic 'Khalnayak', which was a massive hit back in the day. Now, the same story will move forward with a fresh twist.

The 1.12-minute teaser shows Sanjay Dutt in a terrifying new avatar. He sports long hair, a dangerous expression, and a killer attitude-everything looks much darker than before. In one scene, he threatens a man while lighting a cigarette, reminding everyone of his classic style.

The biggest highlight of the 'Khalnayak Returns' teaser is when Sanjay Dutt delivers his iconic line, 'Nayak nahi, khalnayak hoon main.' This is the same dialogue that created a storm in the 90s. The original background music plays along with it, taking fans on a total nostalgia trip.

People are calling the film an extension of director Subhash Ghai's 90s legacy. The teaser features the line, 'Some stories don't end... they start again.' This hints that the story is set long after the original events and will show a new chapter in Ballu Balram's life.

The 1993 film 'Khalnayak' was a huge blockbuster of its time. The film collected around ₹12 crore net in India and ₹21 crore worldwide, which was a massive figure back then. Made on a budget of ₹2.5–5 crore, the film earned a profit of about 400% and was a certified blockbuster. Now, everyone expects 'Khalnayak Returns' to create a similar box office tsunami.

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