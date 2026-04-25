Moci Enhances Accessibility For Senior Visitors, Person With Disabilities At New Headquarters
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has reaffirmed its commitment to inclusive services with the launch of enhanced facilities for senior visitors and persons with disabilities at its new headquarters in Lusail.
The Ministry in a social media post announced that its new premises have been fully equipped with dedicated services for senior visitors and persons with disabilities.Read Also
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These dedicated services include reception, guidance and assistance, easy access and efficient service completion, valet parking, as well as priority processing of transactions.
It noted that these dedicated services would ensure a smooth, convenient service experience and reflects the ministry's ongoing efforts to improve accessibility and deliver high-quality public services.
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