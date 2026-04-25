Kashmera Shah Breaks Down In Tears, Apologises To 'Mami' Sunita Ahuja Over Years-Long Family Rift

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) An emotional reunion unfolded on the sets of fun cooking reality Celebrity Laughter Chefs, as Sunita Ahuja, wife of Bollywood superstar Govinda made a surprise appearance, leaving her nephew Krushna Abhishek overwhelmed in tears.

In a video shared by the show's host channel, Krushna was seen visibly shocked as Sunita entered the stage. The actor-comedian was seen breaking down emotionally, and lied down on the floor and apologised to his“mami” for any pain caused over the years by him.

Responding to his apology, Sunita said that Krushna is like her own son and that she forgives him, urging everyone to move forward.

Krushna pointed out that forgiveness was needed for two people, subtly referring to his wife Kashmera.

Kashmera was also seen getting emotional, breaking down in tears and apologising to Sunita, expressing heartfelt regret over the past issues and a series of mudslinging. She said, "I am sorry."

A few days ago, Sunita and Krushna, Kashmera were seen laughing together on the sets of the show where she said she considers them family and is willing to let bygones be bygones.

Govinda was seen missing in the picture.

For the uninitiated, the rift between Sunita and Krushna, Kashmera dates back nearly 14 years and had often played out in public.

For the uninitiated, Sunita is married to Bollywood star Govinda, while Krushna is the son of Govinda's elder sister, with whom the actor shared a close bond.

Meanwhile, talking about Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah are currently seen on the fun cooking reality show Celebrity Laughter Chefs as celebrity participants.

–IANS

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