Neetu Chandra On 'Aakhri Sawal': I Chase Stories That Stay With You

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Actress Neetu Chandra, who has been in the acting business for almost 23 years, has shared that her perspective for taking on roles has evolved over the years and that she now chases“stories that stay with you.”

“Over the years, my perspective has evolved. I don't chase roles anymore, I chase stories that stay with you. Aakhiri Sawal is one such film,” Neetu said in a statement.

She said:“It's not just cinema, it's a question that lingers long after the lights go out. Being part of something so intense and thought-provoking feels far more meaningful than simply being in the spotlight.”

The actress added:“Collaborating with National Award-winning director Abhijeet Mohan Warang, whose vision brings rare depth to storytelling, and sharing the screen with a legend like Sanjay Dutt has been nothing short of transformative. It has been a journey of learning, growth, and rediscovery.”

Talking about the upcoming film 'Aakhri Sawal', it stars Sanjay Dutt and will release on May 8.

The film also stars Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty, Sameera Reddy and Tridha Choudhury. The film is helmed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang, who made his directorial debut with the Marathi-language drama 'Picasso' in 2021.

He won a Special Mention at the 67th National Film Awards. He has consistently delivered remarkable films in both Marathi and Hindi. Some of his works include 'Deja Vu', 'Prem Pratha Dhumshan', 'Piccolo', and the short film 'Virtual Reality'.

'Aakhri Sawal' is set to bring to the audience a true story of the 100-year journey of one of India's oldest unified organisations, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, founded in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.

The film is presented by Nikhil Nanda and Dhanraj Nathwani, produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt, and co-produced by Puneet Nanda, Dr. Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey, and Ujjwal Anand.