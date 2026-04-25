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Uzbekistan Reports 25% Surge In Trade Turnover With EAEU
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency)
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 25. Trade between Uzbekistan and the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) grew by 25% in 2025, surpassing $20 billion, Trend reports via the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan.
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