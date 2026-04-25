XRP Faces 40% Decline Vs Bitcoin Despite 9-Day ETF Inflow Streak

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) XRP has fallen about 5% against Bitcoin over the past week, reinforcing a technical setup that could tilt toward more downside unless buyers step in. The weekly chart shows XRP /BTC trading within a descending triangle that has now triggered a breakdown signal, underscoring a risk-weighted outlook for the pair.

The pattern's implications point to a downside target near 0.000011 BTC, roughly 40% below current levels, calculated by measuring the triangle's height and projecting it from the breakout point. Yet momentum metrics offer a possible counterpoint: the RSI sits at 33, a level associated with oversold conditions that have foreshadowed macro bottoms for the pair in the past. That dynamic leaves open the possibility of a near-term pause or reversal if buying interest returns.

XRP/BTC's weekly descending-triangle breakdown targets about 0.000011 BTC, roughly 40% lower from current prices. RSI at 33 suggests oversold conditions that could precede a base formation or a pause in the slide. Institutional demand for XRP exposure is resurfacing, with US spot XRP ETFs seeing persistent inflows and rising assets under management. SoSoValue data show a nine-day streak of inflows totaling about $73.78 million, with cumulative inflows near $1.28 billion and AUM around $1.1 billion.

Key takeawaysTechnical picture: XRP/BTC pattern unfolds

The XRP/BTC pair has been consolidating within a descending triangle on the weekly timeframe since late 2024. A classic pattern in technical analysis, the descending triangle is typically considered bearish when the price breaks below the lower trend line. The break occurred as XRP/BTC closed beneath the 0.000096 BTC support, catalyzing the measured downside target around 0.000011 BTC. Traders watching these levels note that a failed defense of the near-term support-around 0.000091 BTC-could accelerate losses for both the XRP/BTC pair and XRP/USD.

Despite the bearish setup, the RSI's current position in the low-30s has historically preceded macro bottoms for the XRP/BTC ratio, suggesting the possibility of a bottom before a meaningful recovery. If the pattern holds and selling pressure intensifies, the next leg could test additional support before any sustained rebound.

Institutional demand reemerges for XRP exposure

Separately, demand from institutional investors for XRP-linked products appears to be reviving. SoSoValue data show US-based spot XRP ETFs attracting $3.89 million in net inflows on Thursday, marking nine consecutive days of inflows and lifting the nine-day total to about $73.78 million. Cumulatively, inflows have neared $1.28 billion, with assets under management standing at roughly $1.1 billion.

Analysts have framed the ETF activity as a sign of growing institutional interest in XRP, even as the spot price remains soft. Don Digital Finance commented that the inflows indicate“steady institutional demand as accumulation continues despite sideways price action.” Fellow analyst Ledger Man suggested the development could signal a broader uptick in confidence around XRP, noting that rising exposure could eventually support a price recovery if demand persists.

Analyst ChartNerd cautioned that a break below the 0.000091 BTC level could accelerate declines in XRP/BTC and XRP/USD, highlighting the sensitivity of the situation to key support zones even as ETF flows suggest a longer-term structural interest from institutions.

Looking ahead, traders will be watching how the ETF inflow momentum interacts with the technical pattern on XRP/BTC. If inflows stay robust and risk appetite broadens, the potential for a counter-move higher could emerge, particularly if macro conditions remain supportive for crypto assets and if institutions continue to add XRP exposure during periods of price consolidation.

Readers should monitor the next few weekly closes for XRP/BTC and track whether ETF inflows maintain their pace, as those signals will help clarify whether the current setup is a setup for further downside or the seed of a broader rebound.

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