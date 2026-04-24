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Federal Reserve Board Announces Approval Of Application By Banco De Credito Del Peru

Federal Reserve Board Announces Approval Of Application By Banco De Credito Del Peru


2026-04-24 11:00:56
(MENAFN- The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced its approval of the application by Banco de Credito del Peru, of Lima, Peru, to establish a state-licensed branch in Coral Gables, Florida.

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The Federal Reserve

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