Diesel Theft Gang Busted After Dubai Police Uncover Series Of Truck Fuel Heists

Public Prosecution is investigating a diesel theft gang after Dubai Police uncovered a pattern of fuel thefts targeting parked trucks in the Jebel Ali area.

According to police reports, a series of cases were recorded under multiple complaint numbers, all linked to the theft of diesel from heavy vehicles within the jurisdiction of Jebel Ali Police Station.

Investigations by Dubai Police's criminal investigation teams revealed a recurring method used by the suspects. The gang allegedly used four-wheel-drive vehicles that had been pre-equipped with pumps, hoses and storage tanks fixed in the rear compartment.

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Authorities said the suspects would drive up alongside parked trucks, specifically targeting the fuel tank area. They would then break open the fuel cap and siphon diesel into their own storage tanks before fleeing the scene.

The motive behind the crimes was identified as financial gain through illegal means, with the stolen diesel believed to be resold.

Police intensified patrols and surveillance operations in areas where trucks are commonly left parked, coordinating efforts between Jebel Ali investigations teams and transport-related units. This led to tracking and identifying the suspects.

Two Arab residents were arrested in connection with the case. Police identified them as Syrian nationals, both residing in the UAE, and confirmed that both have criminal records.

Authorities confirmed that the suspects were apprehended and referred to the competent authorities to complete legal procedures.

Dubai Police warned transport companies and truck drivers to remain vigilant and ensure that vehicles, particularly fuel tanks, are secured when left unattended.

Officials also urged companies to park vehicles only in designated and monitored areas, noting that such crimes often target trucks left in isolated locations.

Public Prosecution is continuing its investigation to determine the full extent of the gang's activities, including whether additional suspects were involved and the total value of the stolen fuel.

Further legal action will be taken upon completion of the investigation.

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