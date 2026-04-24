Amit Shah Confident BJP Will Form Govt In Bengal, Claims TMC Wiped Out

Amit Shah Confident of BJP Government in Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would form the government in West Bengal, claiming the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) was facing public rejection. Addressing a public rally in North 24 Parganas district, Shah said the outcome of the first phase of polling indicated strong support for the BJP across the state.

"Yesterday, the first phase of elections concluded, and voting took place on 151 seats. TMC and Mamata didi are about to be wiped out. A BJP government is going to be formed in Bengal," he said.

Cites Internal Assessment for Victory Prediction

Earlier in the day, while addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Amit Shah predicted a massive victory for the BJP in the West Bengal Assembly elections, citing that an internal assessment has revealed that the party will secure 110 seats out of the 152 seats that went for polling in the first phase. He said that a record voter percentage of 92.58 per cent reflects that people have opted for "development" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, waving goodbye to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

"The voter turnout percentage that has emerged is heartening for all those who believe in the democracy of the entire country. I want to congratulate and thank all the voters of Bengal who cast their votes in the first phase, that you have started the journey from fear to trust very well, and the voters of the second phase will also carry forward the journey from fear to trust. The voters have chosen development under PM Modi. This reflects that Mamata Didi's time is over," he said.

"The BJP's Bengal team has conducted its assessment. Based on this, I can say that out of 152 seats, the BJP is likely to win more than 110. Taking the second phase into account as well, the BJP is set to form the government in Bengal," Amit Shah added.

TMC Rejects Shah's Claims

On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's prediction of 110 Seats in Phase-1, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said, "In the 152 seats contested, Trinamool Congress is set to win between 125 and 135. The BJP's tally will fall short. Even Amit Shah knows this. That's why, in the second phase, BJP leaders are making loud statements--more as morale boosters for their workers, far from reality. The ground picture, however, is different, and we are very clear about it."

High Voter Turnout Marks Phase I

The polling for Phase I of the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.83 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India.

The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

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