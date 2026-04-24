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IC Group Holdings Inc.

IC Group Holdings Inc.


2026-04-24 03:09:37
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:38 AM EST - IC Group Holdings Inc.: Today announced that its IC Mobile division entered into a new enterprise messaging agreement on April 15 that will increase platform throughput and reinforce the Company's position as a Tier-One messaging infrastructure provider in Canada. IC Group Holdings Inc. shares V are trading unchanged at $0.55.

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