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Bangladesh Measles Death Toll Climbs to 240
(MENAFN) Bangladesh recorded seven additional measles fatalities on Friday, pushing the national death toll to 240 since the outbreak erupted in mid-March, the country's Health Ministry confirmed.
Infections have now surpassed 29,500 since March 15, with nearly 1,400 new cases logged in a single 24-hour period alone, according to the Directorate General of Health Services. The government is simultaneously grappling with a critical shortage of measles testing kits, further hampering its ability to track and contain the spread.
The highly contagious disease has now penetrated 58 of Bangladesh's 64 districts — a 91% geographic reach that the World Health Organization characterized in a late Thursday assessment as indicating "widespread transmission nationally."
Children are bearing the heaviest burden: 79% of all confirmed cases involve children under the age of five. The capital, Dhaka, has recorded the highest concentration of infections, particularly within its densely packed informal settlements, the WHO noted.
Authorities launched an emergency vaccination drive earlier this month, targeting children aged 6 to 59 months in a bid to arrest the outbreak's momentum.
The crisis represents a devastating reversal for a country that had been steadily advancing toward measles elimination. The WHO attributed the collapse in immunity to a nationwide vaccine stockout between 2024 and 2025, compounding gaps in routine immunization and the absence of any nationwide supplementary measles-rubella campaign since 2020.
Regional Alarm Grows
The outbreak's implications extend well beyond Bangladesh's borders. The WHO assessed the risk to the broader South-East Asia region as high, warning that measles remains endemic across the area.
Bangladesh's extensive land borders with India and Myanmar — combined with high levels of cross-border population movement — raise the prospect of accelerated regional transmission. Myanmar is home to a significant population of unvaccinated, or "zero-dose," children, compounding the danger.
"India, despite achieving high vaccination coverage, has reported a rise in case counts over the past six months," the WHO said.
Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that primarily targets children and can trigger life-threatening complications — among them pneumonia, brain inflammation, and death — particularly in malnourished or unvaccinated populations. It remains one of the leading causes of vaccine-preventable child mortality worldwide.
Infections have now surpassed 29,500 since March 15, with nearly 1,400 new cases logged in a single 24-hour period alone, according to the Directorate General of Health Services. The government is simultaneously grappling with a critical shortage of measles testing kits, further hampering its ability to track and contain the spread.
The highly contagious disease has now penetrated 58 of Bangladesh's 64 districts — a 91% geographic reach that the World Health Organization characterized in a late Thursday assessment as indicating "widespread transmission nationally."
Children are bearing the heaviest burden: 79% of all confirmed cases involve children under the age of five. The capital, Dhaka, has recorded the highest concentration of infections, particularly within its densely packed informal settlements, the WHO noted.
Authorities launched an emergency vaccination drive earlier this month, targeting children aged 6 to 59 months in a bid to arrest the outbreak's momentum.
The crisis represents a devastating reversal for a country that had been steadily advancing toward measles elimination. The WHO attributed the collapse in immunity to a nationwide vaccine stockout between 2024 and 2025, compounding gaps in routine immunization and the absence of any nationwide supplementary measles-rubella campaign since 2020.
Regional Alarm Grows
The outbreak's implications extend well beyond Bangladesh's borders. The WHO assessed the risk to the broader South-East Asia region as high, warning that measles remains endemic across the area.
Bangladesh's extensive land borders with India and Myanmar — combined with high levels of cross-border population movement — raise the prospect of accelerated regional transmission. Myanmar is home to a significant population of unvaccinated, or "zero-dose," children, compounding the danger.
"India, despite achieving high vaccination coverage, has reported a rise in case counts over the past six months," the WHO said.
Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that primarily targets children and can trigger life-threatening complications — among them pneumonia, brain inflammation, and death — particularly in malnourished or unvaccinated populations. It remains one of the leading causes of vaccine-preventable child mortality worldwide.
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