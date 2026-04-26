BRS Asks Cadres To Hoist Party Flags In Every Village On Formation Day

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 26 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday called on the party cadres to hoist party flags in every village, town, constituency, and district headquarters to mark the BRS formation day on Monday.

During a teleconference with party cadres, Rama Rao urged cadres to hoist party flags to mark the Formation Day.

KTR, as the former Minister is popularly known, announced that a state-level delegates' meeting would be held on Monday at the Telangana Bhavan.

He noted that, in light of the massive public meeting recently held in Jagtial -- and keeping the current intense summer heat in mind -- the plenary session has been limited to a State Executive Committee meeting this time, in accordance with the directives of BRS President and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

The party clarified that invitations to this meeting have been extended exclusively to State Executive Committee members, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, district presidents, as well as former public representatives and former chairpersons of various corporations.

KTR requested that, given the limited entry capacity at Telangana Bhavan, only those who have received invitations should attend.

He urged other leaders and party workers to remain in their respective constituencies and organise the celebrations there on a grand scale.

Delegates arriving from distant places have been advised to conclude the flag-hoisting ceremonies in their respective local areas in the morning and reach Hyderabad by 1:30 p.m.

KCR had floated Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 2001 to revive the Telangana movement.

The separate state became a reality on June 2, 2014.

In 2022, TRS changed its name to BRS with KCR planning to expand the party to other states.

However, after ruling Telangana for nearly a decade BRS lost power to Congress in Telangana in 2023.

The BRS suffered a humiliating defeat in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It drew a blank, its worst-ever performance.