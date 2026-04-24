Bihar: Man Shot Dead In Gopalganj Locals Nab Two Robbers
The incident occurred in the Lala Chhapra market area under the jurisdiction of Bhore police station, plunging the locality into chaos.
According to the police, five armed miscreants arrived on motorcycles and targeted a jewellery shop owned by a local trader.
After looting the shop, the criminals attempted to flee, creating panic in the busy market area.
As locals gathered and chased the robbers, the assailants opened fire.
One of the bullets struck Dablu Mishra, a resident of Sisai village, who lost his life on the spot.
In a dramatic turn, two of the robbers were caught after their motorcycle failed to start during the escape. Villagers apprehended and thrashed him before handing him over to the police.
The remaining accused escaped, prompting a police search operation.
Following the killing, angry villagers staged protests near Sisai village, placing the victim's body on the road and blocking traffic.
They demanded the immediate arrest of all the accused and compensation for the victim's family.
Sub-Divisional Police Officer Anand Mohan Gupta said that the incident is under investigation.
“A robbery was committed at a jewellery shop by motorcycle-borne miscreants. One person died due to a gunshot injury. Two accused have been arrested, and further action is underway,” he stated.
Upon receiving information about the incident, the local police promptly arrived at the scene and began efforts to bring the situation under control by pacifying the agitated villagers.
Following the interrogation of the arrested accused, police have launched raids to nab his accomplices.
Meanwhile, considering the tense atmosphere in the market area, additional security forces have been deployed to maintain law and order.
An FIR has been registered at Bhore police station against two named and three unidentified individuals. Further investigation is ongoing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment