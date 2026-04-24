Bihar: Man Shot Dead In Gopalganj Locals Nab Two Robbers​

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 24 (IANS) A shocking incident of robbery and murder in broad daylight has triggered tension in Gopalganj, where a man was shot dead by fleeing criminals after a jewellery shop heist.​

The incident occurred in the Lala Chhapra market area under the jurisdiction of Bhore police station, plunging the locality into chaos.​

According to the police, five armed miscreants arrived on motorcycles and targeted a jewellery shop owned by a local trader.​

After looting the shop, the criminals attempted to flee, creating panic in the busy market area.​

As locals gathered and chased the robbers, the assailants opened fire.​

One of the bullets struck Dablu Mishra, a resident of Sisai village, who lost his life on the spot.​

In a dramatic turn, two of the robbers were caught after their motorcycle failed to start during the escape. Villagers apprehended and thrashed him before handing him over to the police.​

The remaining accused escaped, prompting a police search operation.​

Following the killing, angry villagers staged protests near Sisai village, placing the victim's body on the road and blocking traffic.​

They demanded the immediate arrest of all the accused and compensation for the victim's family.​

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Anand Mohan Gupta said that the incident is under investigation.​

“A robbery was committed at a jewellery shop by motorcycle-borne miscreants. One person died due to a gunshot injury. Two accused have been arrested, and further action is underway,” he stated.​

Upon receiving information about the incident, the local police promptly arrived at the scene and began efforts to bring the situation under control by pacifying the agitated villagers.​

Following the interrogation of the arrested accused, police have launched raids to nab his accomplices.​

Meanwhile, considering the tense atmosphere in the market area, additional security forces have been deployed to maintain law and order.​

An FIR has been registered at Bhore police station against two named and three unidentified individuals. Further investigation is ongoing.