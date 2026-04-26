Delhi BJP Chief Lauds Mann Ki Baat, Calls Census 'Need Of The Time'

Delhi BJP President Virender Sachdeva on Sunday hailed the 133rd episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' and recognised the mention of census in the address as a "need of the time."

Speaking with mediapersons here, Sachdeva described Mann Ki Baat as a great learning platform. "...Prime Minister Modi has also mentioned the census in the Mann Ki Baat program, about how we are going to conduct it in the country. It is also a need of the time... There can be no better platform for learning than Mann Ki Baat," he said.

PM Modi on Digital Census 2027

In today's 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, Prime Minister Modi said that every Indian must be aware of the Census campaign, which is the world's largest census. The PM elaborated that the Census 2027 has been made digital with all information is being recorded directly in digital form. The enumerators going door-to-door have a mobile app to enter all the information, he said.

PM Modi said that in States where self-enumeration has been completed, the Census staff have also begun enumerating households. House listings for approximately one crore, twenty lakh families have been completed so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to actively participate in the upcoming Census 2027, calling it a "shared responsibility of all", and appealed to people to make the exercise a success while highlighting its digital framework and improved accessibility during the 133rd episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

Describing the census as the world's largest population exercise, PM Modi highlighted its digital transformation, enhanced public participation through self-enumeration, and its crucial role in strengthening governance and policy-making. The Prime Minister said, "At present, an important campaign is going on in our country and it is important for every Indian to know about it. This is the Census campaign, the largest census exercise in the world. Those who have gone through this process before will find this time's experience different. Census 2027 has been made digital. All information is being recorded directly through digital mediums."

The Census 2027 will be the 16th census since the exercise began and the 8th after independence, marking a significant step with digital integration and strengthened data security. The government has approved an outlay of Rs 11,718.24 crore, with the process to be conducted in two phases -- house listing between April and September 2026, followed by population enumeration in February 2027.

BJP MP Appreciates Diverse Topics

Meanwhile, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat appreciated the mention of various topics, including the Beating Retreat ceremony, sustainable development, and Olympiad achievements, among others. "The way the Prime Minister touched upon all the topics in today's Mann Ki Baat, whether it was about sustainable development, daughters winning Olympiads abroad, or the matter of our armed forces' Beating Retreat music, the Prime Minister addressed every topic that is a matter of pride for India," he said.

PM Modi's 133rd episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' to the nation saw citizens from various corners addressing their questions and suggestions to the prime minister. (ANI)

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