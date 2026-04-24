Fortinet: 94% Of Organizations Confirm The Role Of Cybersecurity Awareness In Reducing Cyberattacks

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) A global study revealed that 94% of organizations across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) believe that increasing cybersecurity awareness among employees would directly reduce cyber incidents, highlighting the growing importance of the human factor in protecting digital systems and building a security-first organizational culture that supports sustainable digital transformation.

The survey, conducted by Fortinet, the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, which included 500 senior IT and cybersecurity decision-makers across EMEA, shows that organizations in Saudi Arabia and across EMEA are intensifying their focus on cybersecurity awareness programs to strengthen workforce readiness against evolving threats, particularly those driven by artificial intelligence ( AI).

This shift aligns with the objectives of Vision 2030, which aims to enhance digital innovation, protect data, and build advanced national cybersecurity capabilities, ensuring a secure and resilient digital environment.

AI-Driven Threats:

The study indicated that the growing reliance on advanced technologies-especially AI-has reshaped cybersecurity strategies. Around 81% of respondents confirmed that AI-driven attacks have increased the perceived importance of cybersecurity awareness training among employees.

Additionally, 93% of organizations have implemented or are in the process of researching or implementing policies governing the use of generative AI tools, while 96% either have or are in the process of researching or implementing measures to test and validate the security of these technologies, including large language models (LLMs).

Training Impact:

Regarding the effectiveness of awareness programs, the study found that organizations implementing structured cybersecurity training programs are achieving tangible results. About 65% of respondents reported a moderate to significant reduction in cyber incidents, while 94% confirmed an improvement in their overall security posture within their organizations.

Phishing simulation exercises emerged as one of the most effective training tools, adopted by 69% of organizations to enhance employees' ability to detect and respond to threats.

These programs also help embed a“security-first” culture within organizations, improving employee readiness and reducing cyber risks.

Digital Priorities:

In terms of training priorities, data security (49%) and data privacy (42%) ranked highest, followed by AI-related threats (38%), which are receiving increasing attention.

Around 50% of organizations are actively training employees on the safe and responsible use of generative AI technologies, while 51% have implemented technical controls to prevent sensitive data leakage.

Empowering Employees:

In this context, Sami AlShwairakh, Regional VP for Saudi Arabia at Fortinet, stated:“With cyber threats becoming increasingly complex in the age of AI, Saudi Arabia is well-positioned to lead the region in building a secure and safer digital future due to its strong regulatory footing, a big focus on local skills development and extensive investment in digital infrastructure. The findings reinforce that alongside technology investments, empowering employees through continuous cybersecurity education will be key to safeguarding the Kingdom's digital transformation

journey.”

Executive Leadership:

The findings also highlighted the crucial role of executive leadership in supporting cybersecurity training initiatives. About 93% of respondents confirmed direct support from leadership, while IT and cybersecurity departments manage the operational aspects of these programs.

In terms of content quality, 76% of organizations have adopted structured training programs, and 84% offer customized programs tailored to specific employee groups.

Resource Challenges:

Despite this progress, challenges remain. Around 67% of respondents believe employees still lack sufficient cybersecurity knowledge, while 32% pointed to a gap between theoretical knowledge and actual behavior in the workplace.

The shortage of skilled talent is another key obstacle, with 28% of organizations attributing delays in implementing awareness programs to a lack of qualified personnel.

Sustainable Awareness:

As a result, there is a growing need for continuous and updated cybersecurity awareness and training programs-especially as AI-driven threats evolve and insider risks increase. Organizations must also address factors that may reduce program effectiveness, such as low training completion rates and outdated content.

Future Outlook:

The study concluded that the next phase requires integrating cybersecurity training into enterprise risk management frameworks, positioning it as a core component of sustainable digital security rather than a secondary initiative.

It also emphasized that the effectiveness of awareness programs depends on continuity, regular content updates, and impact measurement-reinforcing cybersecurity as a key enabler of growth in the digital economy.

About Fortinet:Fortinet is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere our customers need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with esteemed organizations from both the public and private sectors, including Computer Emergency Response Teams (“CERTS”), government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet's commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet's elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence.