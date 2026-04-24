Toobit Launches VIP Rewards Campaign With Premium Perks And 560 USDT Rewards

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces a limited-time trading event that grants participants exclusive VIP status and a share of a 560 USDT reward pool, running from April 24 to May 15, 2026.

The campaign allows both new and existing traders to experience premium features without meeting the standard monthly volume thresholds. By completing specific milestones, participants can earn VIP Trial Passes, granting immediate access to tiered fee reductions and bonuses:



Activity 1: Traders who register for the campaign receive a 50 USDT Bonus to begin their journey.

Activity 2: Completing a first trade of at least 100 USDT rewards a 10 USDT Bonus.

Activity 3: Deposits starting at 50 USDT grant access to a VIP Trial Pass for 7 days. Higher deposits earn traders a VIP2 Trial Pass, offering further fee discounts. Activity 4: Trading on spot or futures markets allows traders to accrue cumulative rewards. As trading volume increases, traders can earn up to 500 USDT in additional bonuses.

To participate, traders must register on the campaign page. For more specific rules and participation requirements, please find more details on the announcement page.

The focus on tiered status reflects a shift in market structure this year. Institutional and VIP users now contribute approximately 80% of total trading volume across major platforms, highlighting the role of high-volume participants in market liquidity. Furthermore, 74% of traders consider VIP tiers and their associated benefits to be a primary factor in choosing a long-term platform.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds-an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with a fair, secure, and transparent environment to navigate digital asset markets.

The exchange offers a Broker Program with direct API integration for leading platforms including CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

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