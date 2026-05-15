National Guardsman Who Protected Chornobyl NPP Returns From Captivity
According to the statement, the return of 205 Ukrainian defenders as part of the first stage of the“1000-for-1000” exchange is described as the best gift for Family Day.
“Among them is a National Guardsman who was captured at Chornobyl. Ukraine has returned almost all National Guardsmen from Chornobyl and continues to fight for everyone who is still in Russian captivity,” the ministry said.Read also: Marine from Zhytomyr region returns from captivity
As previously reported, as of late April, one Chornobyl NPP employee and five National Guardsmen who were guarding the facility remained in Russian captivity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment