V-P Radhakrishnan To Attend Statehood Day Events In Sikkim Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan will undertake his first visit to Sikkim on Saturday after assuming office.

During his visit, the Vice President will attend the Statehood Day Celebrations in Gangtok, according to official statement.

Earlier, Sikkim was in the spotlight when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gangtok last month for a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood.

He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple development projects worth around Rs 4,000 crore, and enjoyed a football session with youngsters in Gangtok.

Sharing photos of his football session on X, PM Modi wrote, "Nothing like playing some football with my young friends in Sikkim on a lovely Gangtok morning!"

In another post, he said, "Clearly, an energising football session with these youngsters!"

Prime Minister Modi also held a two-kilometre-long cultural roadshow, with enthusiastic residents lining both sides of the road to welcome him, waving the tricolour and dressed in traditional attire.

He also had an "enriching interaction" with Padma awardees and several distinguished personalities from different fields.

Sharing details of the meeting in a post on X, the Prime Minister said it was "wonderful discussing a wide range of issues" with the attendees, highlighting the importance of engaging with individuals who have made notable contributions in diverse sectors.

According to officials, the interaction brought together Padma awardees, social workers, artists, academicians, sportspersons and other achievers who have earned recognition for their service and excellence in their respective domains.

The Prime Minister's engagement with awardees and achievers is seen as part of his broader outreach to acknowledge grassroots contributors, innovators and individuals who have played a significant role in nation-building.

According to sources, the discussions covered a range of subjects, including development, culture, innovation, education, social welfare and opportunities for youth. The participants also shared their experiences and suggestions with the Prime Minister.