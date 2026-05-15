Tajikistan Sees Strong Growth In Vegetable Production In 1Q2026
Data obtained by Trend from the country's State Statistical Committee shows that March production alone reached 5,800 tons, up 22.1% year-on-year. For comparison, in March 2025, output was 97.7% of March 2024 levels, while growth for the period from January through March 2025 amounted to 100.1% year-on-year.
At the official exchange rate of 9.33 Tajik somoni per U.S. dollar, the January–March 2026 production volume corresponds to approximately $782.4 per ton.--
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