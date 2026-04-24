Jane Street Seeks To Dismiss Terraform's Insider-Trading Suit

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Jane Street Group LLC, a prominent quantitative trading firm, has moved to dismiss a lawsuit brought by the administrator of Terraform Labs' bankruptcy estate. In a Manhattan federal court filing on Thursday, the firm urged the court to throw out the case, which accuses Jane Street of insider trading that allegedly worsened the Terra ecosystem's collapse.

The motion frames Terraform's complaint as an attempt to recover funds from Jane Street to cover a fraud Terraform allegedly perpetrated on the market. The filing argues that Terraform's claims rest on a mischaracterization of the firm's trading activity and that any alleged wrongdoing by Terraform itself has already been prosecuted and resolved.

Terraform's court-appointed administrator, Todd Snyder, filed the lawsuit in February, naming Jane Street, Terra founder Do Kwon's associates, and two Terraform employees. The complaint accuses the trading firm of acting on material nonpublic information from Terraform insiders to profit from Terra-related tokens as the project unraveled.

In their motion to dismiss, Jane Street's lawyers contend that the firm's Terra-linked trades were motivated by ordinary market signals and public information, not any nonpublic tips. The court papers emphasize that Terraform's collapse became widely visible to investors as the market pricing deteriorated, and that Jane Street acted to sell a deteriorating investment during the downturn.

The filing also notes that Terraform's own representatives have publicly linked the collapse to ongoing market dynamics, arguing that the timing of Jane Street's TerraUSD sales does not align with any disclosed material nonpublic information. The motion points to Terra's transition to a new liquidity pool in early May 2022 and asserts that Terraform failed to identify any specific nonpublic information that Jane Street allegedly learned, despite extensive pre-suit discovery.

For context, Terraform's dramatic downfall occurred in May 2022 when its algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD briefly lost its peg to the U.S. dollar, triggering a broader crash in the Terra ecosystem. The implosion sent the price of Luna token sharply lower and erased roughly $40 billion in market value, a specter that still shapes regulatory and legal scrutiny of crypto markets.

Jane Street's submission argues that the fundamental questions about Terra's collapse-and who bears responsibility-had already been addressed through criminal prosecutions. The motion points to the guilty pleas of Do Kwon on conspiracy and wire fraud charges, which culminated in a 15-year prison sentence, as evidence that the broader fraud narrative has been adjudicated by the courts.

On the factual point at the heart of the case-the timing of Terra-related trades-the motion asserts that Terraform's complaint is self-defeating. It notes that Terraform claimed Jane Street's largest TerraUSD sale occurred roughly 10 minutes after“material nonpublic information” allegedly became visible to the market, a sequence the filing says is inconsistent with the asserted information flow and timing. Jane Street also contends that Terraform failed to identify any specific nonpublic information the firm allegedly obtained, despite pre-suit discovery efforts.

The motion requests that the court dismiss the suit with prejudice, meaning Terraform could not refile a claim against Jane Street on the same grounds in the future. Court filings offer a window into the procedural chess game unfolding as the parties navigate whether crypto market activity can be treated the same as traditional securities markets in insider-trading disputes.

As the litigation unfolds, the dispute raises broader questions about how insider trading claims will be treated in the relatively uncharted territory of crypto markets. The case pits a well-resourced market-maker against a bankruptcy administrator aiming to recover value for Terra creditors. The outcome could influence how other market participants respond to similar allegations in the wake of high-profile collapses.

In addition to the core claims against Jane Street, the lawsuit named Terra's co-founder and individuals connected to the project. The legal maneuvering reflects a broader pattern in which investors and authorities scrutinize trading activity around controversial crypto events, especially those tied to failed guarantees, liquidity shifts, or ecosystem transitions. The balance between public information and alleged nonpublic tips remains central to the legal debate.

Observers will be watching closely to see how the judge weighs the timing of Terra-related disclosures against the process by which nonpublic information might circulate in crypto markets. The court's ruling could provide a blueprint for how similar insider-trading theories are evaluated when the assets in question are algorithmic stablecoins, cross-chain tokens, or other crypto instruments that lack traditional centralized disclosure regimes.

For now, the case sits at a crossroads of market behavior, regulatory scrutiny, and the evolving standard for what constitutes actionable insider information in crypto markets. The docket remains active, and future filings will likely shed additional light on how the courts interpret these complex dynamics as crypto trading continues to mature into a regulated, litigated landscape.

Readers watching this case should note the docket referenced in the motion, which is publicly accessible. The filing material can be reviewed in the docket entry for Snyder v. Jane Street Group LLC on CourtListener:

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