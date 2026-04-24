Neodymium Iron Boron (Ndfeb) Permanent Magnets Research Report 2026: $37.67 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$28.34 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$37.67 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Technologies & Future Trends
- High-Performance Miniaturized Magnet Demand Expansion Of High-Temperature Grade Ndfeb Magnets Rising Adoption Of Corrosion-Resistant Coatings Growth In Customized Magnetic Assemblies Increasing Use Of 3D-Printed Magnet Geometries Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing Internet Of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems
Companies Featured
- TDK Corporation Daido Steel Co Ltd Proterial Co Ltd Neo Performance Materials Inc Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group Co Ltd Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp Chengdu Galaxy Magnets Co Ltd Bunting Magnetics Co Inc Dexter Magnetic Technologies Inc Jai Mag Industries Pvt Ltd Thomas Skinner Inc Eclipse Magnetics Ltd Electron Energy Corporation U Polemag Industry Ltd Beijing Topmag Magnetic Co Ltd Adams Magnetic Products Co Permanent Magnets Ltd JS Link Co Ltd Zhobao Magnet Co Ltd Stanford Magnets Ltd.
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Neodymium Iron Boron (NdFeB) Permanent Magnets Market
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