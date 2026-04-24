GLOBEVISA GROUP LISBON SUMMIT: NAVIGATING PORTUGAL's 2026 GOLDEN VISA AND TAX REFORMS

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- On April 22, 2026, Globevisa Group hosted the "Lisbon Identity, Wealth, and Future Exclusive Session" at the Unicorn Factory Lisboa (Beato Innovation District), a core innovation hub in Portugal. This closed-door meeting was exclusively tailored for Globevisa's successfully approved Golden Visa clients and high-net-worth investors, systematically addressing three core topics: identity planning, cross-border wealth allocation, and future development strategies.

Leveraging over a decade of localized networking in Portugal, Globevisa invited official representatives from the Lisbon City Hall, innovation incubators, private banks, and top-tier law firms. The summit provided investors with authoritative updates on market dynamics and regulatory compliance.

FIVE STRATEGIC PILLARS OF THE PORTUGUESE INVESTMENT LANDSCAPE

The summit dissected Portugal's investment and residency environment through five core dimensions:

● City Strategy and Innovation Appeal: Ana Gattini, Director of the Department of Economy and Innovation at Lisbon City Hall, stated, "With its robust legal framework and strategic location, Lisbon has become a natural platform connecting a global market of approximately one billion consumers." According to data she shared, supported by the Unicorn Factory Lisboa, Lisbon has fostered 17 unicorn companies, adding 108 tech hubs and over 300 startups annually, and is currently focused on building a "Living Lab."

● Innovation Ecosystem and Global Expansion: Pedro Teixeira, Head of Strategy at Unicorn Factory Lisboa, detailed the organization's mission to support startups in scaling and going global. He noted that their global win-win program has served 58 scaleups, with strategic partners including renowned institutions such as Google, PwC, and Bison Bank.

● Cross-Border Wealth Management and Digital Assets: Nuno da Rocha Correia, Director of Business Development at Bison Bank, and Grace Yu, Senior Business Development Manager, shared customized asset management strategies for high-net-worth clients. As a licensed institution regulated by the Banco de Portugal and the European Central Bank, Bison Bank emphasized its compliance capabilities in multi-currency custody and Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) operations.

● Tax Incentives and Compliance Pathways: Sónia Martins Reis, Partner at Ana Bruno & Associados, provided an in-depth analysis of the IFICI (Tax Incentive for Scientific Research and Innovation) regime, which replaces the former NHR (Non-Habitual Resident) tax scheme. This regime offers eligible individuals a flat 20% tax rate on domestic income and a tax exemption on specific foreign income for up to 10 years.

● New Citizenship Policies and Visa Trends: Filipe Eusébio, a senior lawyer with 23 years of legal experience, conducted a comparative analysis of the proposed 2026 amendments to the nationality law. He cautioned investors that while the proposal to increase the residency requirement for citizenship from 5 to 10 years is still under discussion, the law firm has already developed compliance strategies for various scenarios to protect investors' legal rights.

LOCAL LEGAL TEAM: SAFEGUARDING COMPREHENSIVE COMPLIANCE

During the conference, Globevisa also showcased its substantial local investments and legal capabilities in Portugal. The company's physical office is located in Lisbon's core business district (Address: Avenida Engenheiro Duarte Pacheco, no. 19, 3rd floor, 1070-100 Lisbon), making it one of the very few international agencies in the industry equipped with a full-time, resident team of licensed lawyers.

Its internal team comprises over 30 professional legal and management staff, with core members including senior Portuguese licensed lawyers such as Lisa Silva and Daniela Sousa, who have over a decade of industry experience. Furthermore, Globevisa has established a deep cooperative network with top-tier Portuguese law firms. The external joint legal team includes industry authorities such as Filipe Eusébio, a firm partner awarded "Portugal's Best Lawyer 2024." With seamless communication capabilities spanning Mandarin, Cantonese, Hokkien, English, Portuguese, Spanish, French, and Arabic, its core legal team has provided frontline legal support and compliance assurance for over 2,300 families.



ABOUT GLOBEVISA GROUP

Globevisa officially established its physical branch in Portugal in 2012, the same year the Portuguese Golden Visa legislation was enacted. As an international asset allocation and identity planning institution with full-time resident licensed lawyers and a multilingual service team, Globevisa is dedicated to providing global high-net-worth clients with one-stop guarantees, from compliant applications to successful settlement.

As of March 2026, Globevisa has assisted over 3,000 international families in applying for the Portuguese Golden Visa (including over 900 families in the fund category). The group has also accumulated a substantial client base in sectors such as the D2 Entrepreneur Visa and D7 Long-Stay Visa, maintaining an industry-leading approval record. Supported by over 50 senior documentation experts globally and a deep local resource network, Globevisa provides clients worldwide with full-lifecycle services ranging from visa applications and compliance consulting to settlement and resource integration. For more information, please visit: [ ]