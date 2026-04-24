Heatwave: Odisha Announces Early Summer Vacation For Schools From April 27

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 24 (IANS) In view of the prevailing severe heatwave conditions across Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday announced early summer vacation for schools.

The decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety and well-being of students. The Chief Minister approved a proposal in this regard submitted by the School and Mass Education Department. As per the decision, all government, government-aided, and private schools across Odisha will remain closed from April 27 onwards.

However, previously scheduled examinations, census-related work, and other official activities will continue as per schedule.

It is worth noting that Odisha is reeling under scorching heat, with day temperatures hovering above 40 degrees Celsius in several parts of the state, including the capital Bhubaneswar, as an intense heatwave sweeps across the region, severely affecting normal life.

On Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhubaneswar, in its bulletin also predicted that no significant change in maximum (day) temperature will be observed over the next three days across districts in Odisha. It further added that the temperature is likely to fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter.

The agency has also issued a yellow warning, predicting that severe heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated places in the districts of Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, and Khordha.

The maximum temperature in as many as 24 towns of Odisha remained above 40 degrees Celsius on Thursday, with Jharsuguda and Talcher topping the list at 44 degrees Celsius each.

Similarly, till 11.30 a.m. on Friday, the temperature in Jharsuguda had already crossed 40 degrees Celsius, with the mercury hovering close to the same mark in several areas.

Notably, the roads have been wearing a deserted look after 11 a.m., as people largely stayed indoors across the state to avoid the intense heatwave.

Heatstroke cases are also being reported from many places across the state. The District Collectors in various regions had earlier suspended school classes owing to the heatwave conditions.

Meanwhile, following concerns over heatstroke incidents, the state government has also halted census work between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. in view of the safety of enumerators.