TN Polls Ideological Battle, Vote For DMK Alliance: Rahul Gandhi
Addressing party workers and supporters, Gandhi alleged that the BJP was attempting to exert control over the AIADMK, and through it, shape the political direction of Tamil Nadu.
He claimed that such efforts posed a threat to Tamil culture, language, and traditions, which he said form the core of the state's identity.
Gandhi further alleged that the AIADMK leadership had become“compromised” under pressure from the BJP, accusing it of aligning with the national party at the cost of regional interests.
Drawing comparisons with global political trends, he suggested that undue external influence over regional parties could weaken democratic institutions and undermine federal principles.
Emphasising Tamil Nadu's legacy of self-governance, Gandhi said the state should be governed by its people through democratic institutions, from local bodies to the elected Chief Minister.
He underlined the importance of decentralisation and grassroots participation in preserving the state's political ethos.
Highlighting Tamil Nadu's long-standing commitment to social justice, Gandhi credited former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj with laying the foundation for inclusive governance.
He said the DMK-Congress alliance remained committed to carrying forward this legacy by ensuring welfare and equal opportunities for all sections of society.
Referring to the DMK government's initiatives, Gandhi said programmes aimed at supporting women, youth, the elderly, and persons with disabilities reflected a broader commitment to social equity.
He added that such measures had strengthened the state's development model and expanded access to welfare.
Calling for unity, Gandhi urged Congress workers to extend full support to DMK candidates and other alliance partners in the final phase of campaigning.
He emphasised the need for coordinated grassroots mobilisation to secure victory.
With polling fast approaching, Gandhi positioned the election as a choice between safeguarding Tamil Nadu's identity and resisting what he termed as external political influence.
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