TN Polls Ideological Battle, Vote For DMK Alliance: Rahul Gandhi​

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 22 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi framed the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections as a decisive ideological contest, asserting that the battle was between the DMK-led alliance and what he described as an AIADMK-BJP combine seeking to expand its influence in the state. ​

Addressing party workers and supporters, Gandhi alleged that the BJP was attempting to exert control over the AIADMK, and through it, shape the political direction of Tamil Nadu. ​

He claimed that such efforts posed a threat to Tamil culture, language, and traditions, which he said form the core of the state's identity. ​

Gandhi further alleged that the AIADMK leadership had become“compromised” under pressure from the BJP, accusing it of aligning with the national party at the cost of regional interests. ​

Drawing comparisons with global political trends, he suggested that undue external influence over regional parties could weaken democratic institutions and undermine federal principles.​

Emphasising Tamil Nadu's legacy of self-governance, Gandhi said the state should be governed by its people through democratic institutions, from local bodies to the elected Chief Minister. ​

He underlined the importance of decentralisation and grassroots participation in preserving the state's political ethos. ​

Highlighting Tamil Nadu's long-standing commitment to social justice, Gandhi credited former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj with laying the foundation for inclusive governance. ​

He said the DMK-Congress alliance remained committed to carrying forward this legacy by ensuring welfare and equal opportunities for all sections of society. ​

Referring to the DMK government's initiatives, Gandhi said programmes aimed at supporting women, youth, the elderly, and persons with disabilities reflected a broader commitment to social equity. ​

He added that such measures had strengthened the state's development model and expanded access to welfare.​

Calling for unity, Gandhi urged Congress workers to extend full support to DMK candidates and other alliance partners in the final phase of campaigning. ​

He emphasised the need for coordinated grassroots mobilisation to secure victory.​

With polling fast approaching, Gandhi positioned the election as a choice between safeguarding Tamil Nadu's identity and resisting what he termed as external political influence. ​