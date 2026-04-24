Rare Disease Clinical Trials Research Report 2026: $21.34 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$14.65 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$21.34 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Global Rare Disease Clinical Trials Market Trends and Strategies
- Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy Increasing Use of Decentralized Clinical Trial Models Rising Adoption of Adaptive Trial Designs Growing Integration of Digital Patient Recruitment Tools Expansion of Real-World Evidence Collection Enhanced Focus on Patient-Centric Trial Protocols
Report Scope
- Phase: I, II, III, IV Therapeutic Area: Oncology, Cardiovascular, Neurological, Infectious, Genetic, Autoimmune, Hematologic, Musculoskeletal Disorders Study Design: Interventional, Observational, Expanded Access End-User: Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes
Companies Featured
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Pfizer Inc. Novartis AG AstraZeneca plc Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited IQVIA Holdings Inc. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings ICON plc Moderna Inc. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. Parexel International Corporation Revvity Inc. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. TFS HealthScience Inventiva S.A. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. OrphAI Therapeutics Inc. BBCR Consulting LLC Credevo Inc.
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Attachment
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Rare Disease Clinical Trials Market
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