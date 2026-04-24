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Qatar, Mauritania Discuss Cooperation

Qatar, Mauritania Discuss Cooperation


2026-04-24 04:17:58
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of State for Interior Affairs H E Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al-Thani met with Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania to the State H E Mohamed Mohamed Abdullah Bebane. During the meeting, cooperation between the two countries in the security fields were reviewed, and ways to strengthen and develop them were discussed, in addition to addressing a number of topics of mutual interest.

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The Peninsula

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