Pacífico Mexinol Celebrates The Symbolic Groundbreaking In Topolobampo, Positioning Mexico In The New Low-Carbon Chemica...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- The Pacifico Mexinol project (“Mexinol”) celebrated the beginning of its pre-construction phase by symbolically laying a first stone, marking the start of one of the most significant global industrial investments in blue and ultra-low carbon methanol. The event brought together diplomats, authorities, and national and international business leaders, reflecting the project's strategic importance for Mexico and its integration into the emerging low-carbon economy.

The ceremony was led by Rommel Gallo, CEO of Transition Industries, Mexinol's parent company, alongside the United States Ambassador to Mexico, Ron Johnson; the Undersecretary of Trade and Industry at the Ministry of Economy, Dr. Vidal Llerenas; the Director General of International Affairs at the Ministry of Energy, Dr. Laila Porras; and the Director of CFEnergía, Eréndira Corral.

Multilateral organizations also participated - including the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group - along with international investors, representatives of development finance institutions, export credit agencies from the United States, Italy, Germany, and South Korea, federal officials, and executives from global companies involved in the project's development. Messages were also received from the Ambassadors of Japan and Italy, reflecting the broad international and financial support for this initiative.

In his keynote address, Rommel Gallo, CEO of Transition Industries, highlighted:

“Mexinol is a strategic platform for North America's competitiveness, generating economic value and quality jobs in Mexico and the United States. Equally important, it integrates global resources, infrastructure, and capital to deliver a world-scale chemical facility. We are proud of the partnerships built to position Mexico as a key player in the new global chemical industry, strengthening its role in more sophisticated value chains and optimizing the use of resources, from wastewater to natural gas and green hydrogen.”

Ron Johnson, United States Ambassador to Mexico:

“We are not just breaking ground today. We are building the future of both of our countries and strengthening the kind of partnership that delivers tangible results for our people. Today marks an important milestone, not only for the Mexinol project, but for our bilateral relationship. Beyond cross-border jobs and development opportunities, we are here to support a private investment model based on trust, transparency, fairness, and the rule of law.”

Vidal Llerenas, Undersecretary of Trade and Industry at the Ministry of Economy:

“We recognize the support of the Mexican government for this strategic project for the industrial development of Sinaloa, which strengthens confidence to attract investment. Beyond the numbers, Pacifico Mexinol will generate jobs, opportunities, and economic development for the region. It is an initiative aligned with President Claudia Sheinbaum's Plan México, promoting more balanced and sustainable growth in the country.”

Laila Porras, Director General of International Affairs at the Ministry of Energy:

“Pacifico Mexinol demonstrates that strategic collaboration between the State and the private sector can position Mexico as a reliable and competitive partner in the transition to cleaner energy, reinforcing its leadership and responsibility in the global climate agenda.”

World's Largest Ultra-Low Carbon Facility

Pacifico Mexinol is designed as a next-generation facility under a Net Zero model, with engineering aimed at virtually eliminating the carbon footprint of the process. With an investment exceeding $3.3 billion, the project seeks to transform methanol production-a key input for the global economy-through a sustainable and competitive approach.

Field engineering work and site preparation will begin next month with full construction scheduled to begin in late 2026. When it initiates operations in late 2029 to early 2030, Mexinol is expected to be the largest ultra-low carbon chemicals facility in the world – producing approximately 1.8 million MT of blue methanol and 350,000 MT of ultra-low carbon methanol annually.

Developed by Transition Industries, with participation from the IFC, the project incorporates international partnerships, including an ultra-low-emission methanol supply agreement with Mitsubishi Gas Chemical of Japan. It is also integrated into the Topolobampo Development Hub, positioning the region as a key center for industrial development in North America, generating more than 6,000 construction jobs and at least 450 direct and indirect permanent jobs during operations.

A Local and Global Good Neighbor Model

Project representatives from key companies involved in the future construction and operation of the facility, such as SAMSUNG E&A (S. Korea), Techint Engineering and Construction (Mexico), Grupo Maire / NextChem / KT Tech (Italy), Siemens Energy (Germany), Bonatti (Italy), SIAD Group (Italy) Emerson (USA), Veolia (France), and CFEnergía (Mexico), participated in the event, along with investors and multilateral institutions.

Mexinol is committed to the highest environmental and sustainability standards, leveraging technology and innovation by the exclusive use of treated wastewater from the Municipality of Ahome; operation under a zero-discharge scheme into Ohuira Bay and local community water bodies; the utilization of existing port infrastructure; and the creation of a conservation zone to protect the region's ecosystem.

The event was interrupted by a group of protestors expressing their views. The company reiterated that Mexinol respects the right to peaceful expression and acknowledged that projects of this scale can generate strong perspectives. Mexinol had already opened the groundbreaking ceremony the day prior with a“Community Day” and a commitment to hold it annually on Earth Day. As part of its Good Neighbor Program, the company continues to formally recognize and value community participation in the project's development through public dialogue, in front of the media, and always without violence.

About Transition Industries LLC

Transition Industries LLC, based in Houston, Texas, develops world-scale net-zero methanol and hydrogen projects across North America, aiming to address climate change and promote environmental and social sustainability. For more information about Pacifico Mexinol or Transition Industries, please contact: ...

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