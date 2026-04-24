Tejashwi Yadav Targets Samrat Choudhary Govt During Trust Vote, Flags Poor State Finances

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 24 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav launched a sharp attack on the Samrat Choudhary-led government during the trust vote debate in the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Friday, alleging that the state's treasury was empty and finances were under severe strain.

Tejashwi Yadav claimed that the state is burdened with a debt of nearly Rs 4 lakh crore and that the exchequer is already under severe strain.

He questioned how the government could realistically pursue development projects when, according to him, even essential obligations like pension payments are facing financial constraints.

Targeting the ruling alliance politically, he dismissed the slogan associated with Nitish Kumar --“2025 se 30, phir se Nitish”-- as a misleading narrative aimed at voters.

He argued that the absence of a pre-declared Chief Ministerial face by the BJP had contributed to instability, suggesting that Bihar's current political uncertainty could have been avoided with clearer leadership.

Tejashwi described Bihar as a political laboratory, pointing to the rapid turnover of governments -- five in five years -- as evidence of instability. He alleged that despite being in power for long periods, the National Democratic Alliance has failed to provide consistent governance.

He also took a personal dig at the Chief Minister, advising him sarcastically to hold onto his turban, implying that internal dissent within the ruling coalition could threaten his position.

Tejashwi further claimed that many leaders in the government are not“original” BJP members but defectors from other parties, which, he argued, is contributing to internal friction.

By invoking names such as Vijay Kumar Sinha, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi sought to paint a picture of ideological inconsistency and political opportunism within the ruling camp.

He said that Vijay Kumar Chaudhary had come from the Congress, Bijendra Prasad Yadav from the RJD, and that even the Chief Minister himself was from the RJD, adding that they were not original BJP leaders.

His“Lalu School of Politics” remark was a layered attack -- suggesting that, despite political realignments, the Chief Minister himself carries the imprint of Lalu Prasad Yadav's political style, while others in the government have roots in rival parties like the Congress and Janata Dal.