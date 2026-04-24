Amid Trump's Racist Remark, Pope Leo Says Migrants Must Be Treated With Dignity, Not 'Worse Than House Pets, Animals'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Pope Leo XIV urged the United States and Iran to restart negotiations to bring an end to the conflict, speaking during a press conference on Thursday as he returned from Africa. He also emphasised that while countries have the right to protect their borders, migrants should be treated with dignity and not in an inhumane manner, as reported by Associated Press.

On migration and the rights of states

Leo affirmed the right of countries to impose immigration controls on their borders and acknowledged that uncontrolled migration had created situations“that are sometimes more unjust in the place where they arrive than from where they left."

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“I personally believe that a state has the right to impose rules for its frontiers,” he said.“But saying this, I ask: 'What are we doing in the wealthier countries to change the situation in poorer countries ' to provide opportunities so that people aren't compelled to leave?”

Regardless, he said migrants are human beings and deserve to be respected in their human dignity and not be treated“worse than house pets, animals.”

What did Pope say about the Iran war?

After a trip that was dominated by the very public back and forth between Leo and U.S. President Donald Trump over the war, Leo urged the United States and Iran to return to negotiations.

He called for a new“culture of peace” to replace the recourse to violence whenever conflicts arise.

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He said the question wasn't whether the Iranian regime should change or not.“The question should be about how to promote the values we believe in without the deaths of so many innocents.” He said the question wasn't whether the Iran regime should change or not.“The question should be about how to promote the values we believe in without the deaths of so many innocents.”

He revealed that he carries with him the photo of a Muslim Lebanese boy who had been killed in Israel's recent war with Hezbollah. The boy had been photographed holding a sign welcoming the pope when he visited Lebanon last year.

“As a pastor I cannot be in favor of war,” he told reporters aboard his plane.“I would like to encourage everyone to find responses that come from a culture of peace and not hatred and division.”

A pope who keeps an eye on how he's being covered

The first pope from the United States showed a strong awareness of how his Africa visit was covered and interpreted, including reactions to his relatively restrained public remarks toward African leaders facing allegations of corruption or authoritarian rule.

With a few exceptions, Pope Leo XIV maintained a largely diplomatic tone in his comments, opting for encouragement and nuanced messaging rather than direct or attention-grabbing criticism.

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He also allowed some of the circumstances of his visit to speak louder than his words: a choreographed song and dance routine by prisoners in a country known for gross human rights abuses, or the extravagant luxury of a president's hometown in a country where more than half the population lives in poverty.

Leo insisted that his primary reason for visiting Algeria, Cameroon, Angola and Equatorial Guinea was as a pastor, to accompany his flock in their faith.

Migrants are human beings and deserve to be respected in their human dignity and not be treated 'worse than house pets, animals.'

He added that the Holy See can sometimes achieve more behind the scenes via its diplomatic work, including through the release of political prisoners, than with“great proclamations criticizing, judging or condemning.”

(With inputs from agencies)

Pope Leo XIV advocates for the humane treatment of migrants, highlighting their dignity. He acknowledges the right of nations to control borders while emphasizing the need for humanitarian considerations. The Pope calls for diplomatic efforts over military actions, promoting a culture of peace.

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