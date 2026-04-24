Moi's Industrial Security Directorate Honours Distinguished Personnel

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its commitment to fostering a culture of professional excellence, the General Directorate of Industrial Security at the Ministry of Interior honoured a number of its personnel from various affiliated departments in recognition of their outstanding performance and dedication to duty.

The recognition ceremony was led by Colonel Rashid Mohammed Al Hajri, Director General of Industrial Security, who commended the honourees for their exemplary efforts and contributions.

He praised their commitment to excellence and encouraged them to continue striving for success in their respective roles.

The initiative reflects the Directorate's ongoing efforts to motivate its personnel and reinforce a culture of dedication and achievement. It also underscores the importance of enhancing performance standards and developing a supportive and productive work environment.