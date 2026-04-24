'Quran Teacher' Programme To Be Piloted In Select Schools From Sunday

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Chairman of the Committee for Developing and Enhancing Quran and Arabic Language Education, Professor Dr. Sultan Ibrahim Al-Hashimi, has announced that the“Quran Teacher” programme will officially begin implementation in schools from Sunday as part of a national effort to strengthen Quranic education across the country.

Speaking to Qatar TV yesterday, Dr. Al-Hashimi said the programme will initially be introduced in a pilot phase covering around seven schools, selected as a representative sample to test and refine the initiative before broader rollout.

He explained the first phase will primarily include selected public schools for both boys and girls, with additional private schools expected to join in later stages. The“Quran Teacher” initiative involves appointing qualified imams, in coordination with the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, to work directly within schools. Their role will focus on supporting students with weak Quranic skills, delivering training sessions during school activities, and assisting in skill-based periods before the start of the school day. They will also provide guidance to teachers and contribute to improving Quran memorisation and understanding.

Dr. Al-Hashimi noted that selected instructors are distinguished by their strong Quranic credentials and are dedicated full-time to the programme, typically working from early morning until midday, enabling focused engagement with students and educational staff.

The committee chair also highlighted broader achievements in developing Quran and Arabic language education. Since its establishment, the committee has held more than 17 meetings over the past five months, including weekly sessions and specialised subcommittee discussions. He said two main Arabic language initiatives have already been implemented for early childhood and primary levels (KG to Grade 3), aiming to build strong foundational skills in reading, writing, pronunciation, and listening. This approach is designed to ensure that students progress to higher grades with solid Arabic language competence.

At the same time, ongoing programmes continue for preparatory and secondary levels, with a parallel focus on Quranic education as a core element of identity-building.

Dr. Al-Hashimi stressed that strengthening Arabic and Quran education is essential for preserving national and Islamic identity, especially in light of increasing cultural and intellectual influences affecting students.

He added that the committee is working in cooperation with curriculum departments and teachers, emphasising that the goal is not only memorization or correct recitation of the Quran, but also fostering a deeper connection with its values and teachings in students' daily lives.

Dr. Al-Hashimi also revealed additional upcoming initiatives in Arabic language education. These include innovative, game-based learning methods designed to make Arabic more engaging for young learners, as well as a structured programme enabling students to read Arabic fluently within 26 weeks. Furthermore, a new initiative targeting preparatory and secondary levels will focus on simplifying Arabic grammar teaching. The aim is to remove barriers between students and grammatical concepts such as case endings and sentence structure, making learning more intuitive through practice and repetition rather than complexity.

He confirmed that this grammar-focused programme is expected to be launched at the beginning of the next academic year. Dr. Al-Hashimi reaffirmed that the overarching goal of these initiatives is to strengthen students' connection with the Quran and Arabic language as pillars of cultural and national identity.