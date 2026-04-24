War Update: 194 Frontline Clashes Over Past Day, Heavy Fighting In Pokrovsk And Huliaipole Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, according to Ukrinform, with operational data as of 08:00 on Friday, April 24.

“Yesterday, the enemy carried out one missile strike, using two missiles, and conducted 83 air strikes, dropping 277 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 6,620 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,757 shelling attacks on settlements and Ukrainian military positions, including 155 strikes from multiple launch rocket systems,” the post reads.

The invaders also carried out air strikes near the settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region, including Prosiana and Pysantsi; in the Zaporizhzhia region, the affected areas included Liske, Zorivka, Novomykolaivka, Vozdvyzhivka, Dolynka, Liubytske, Tsvitkove, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Zelena Dolyna, Chervona Krynytsia, Orikhiv, and Hryhorivka.

Ukrainian Air Force struck four areas of Russian troop concentration over the past day.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy attacked Ukrainian Defense Forces units four times, carried out one air strike using three guided aerial bombs, and conducted 97 shelling attacks on Ukrainian military positions and settlements, including four using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian units six times in toward the settlements of Zelenе, Lyman, and Bochkovе, as well as in the area of the settlement of Synelnykove.

In the Kupiansk sector, nine attacks occurred toward Radkivka, Podoly, Kurylivka, Novoosynove, and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces carried out four attempts to advance toward Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Ukrainian defenders stopped three attempts by the invaders to advance near Zakitne and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka.

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In the Kramatorsk sector, no offensive actions were reported.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, there were18 combat engagements near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Stepanivka, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian forces halted 36 assault attempts near Kucheriv Yar, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Udachne, Nikanorivka, Kotlyne, Muravka, Molodetske, and toward Bilytske, Myrne, and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian forces conducted 12 attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Kalynivske, Zlahoda, Ternove, Vorone, and toward Oleksandrohrad and Lisne.

In the Huliaipole sector, 26 enemy assaults occurred near Dobropillia, Solodke, Staroukrainka, Varvarivka, Olenokostiantynivka, Sviatopetrivka, Charivne, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, and Zelene.

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In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped four enemy attempts to advance toward Prymorske and toward Plavni.

On the Prydniprovske sector, the invaders carried out three assault actions toward the Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilohrudyi Island.

No signs of offensive group formation were detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

As previously reported, Russia's total combat losses since February 24, 2022, amount to approximately 1,323,460 personnel, including 910 over the past day.