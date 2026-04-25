Giriraj Singh Slams Tejashwi Yadav Over 'Lalu's School' Jibe

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 25 (IANS) Union Minister for Textiles Giriraj Singh, currently on a visit to his home district of Begusarai in Bihar, on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the opposition, particularly targeting Tejashwi Yadav over his recent“Lalu's school” remark.

Responding strongly, Giriraj Singh said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is built on a broad-based ideology, which he likened to the vastness of the river Ganga and the ocean.

He asserted that leaders join the BJP voluntarily, driven by ideological conviction rather than compulsion.

Citing examples, he pointed to Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam Chief Minister) and Samrat Choudhary (Bihar Chief Minister) as leaders playing significant roles within the party.

Taking a dig at the opposition, Singh questioned whether, if“Lalu Prasad's school” was as strong as claimed, leaders associated with it would leave and join the BJP.

He further alleged that dynastic politics have peaked within the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), leading to internal dissatisfaction and prompting leaders to seek alternatives.

Tejashwi Yadav had made the remark about Lalu Prasad Yadav's“school” during the vote of confidence in the Bihar Assembly on Friday, where he said that Samrat Choudhary had started his political career with the RJD.

The Union Minister also targeted the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi over a controversy in Bengaluru, where students were allegedly asked to remove their janeu (sacred thread) during an examination.

He demanded an explanation from the Congress, questioning why such incidents were occurring under its governance and accusing its leaders of maintaining silence on sensitive religious matters.

Expanding his criticism, Giriraj Singh claimed that just as the political situation is evolving in West Bengal, the future of the Congress government in Karnataka also appears uncertain.

He also took a swipe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that ongoing crackdowns in the PDS scam are exposing corruption in the state.

Concluding his remarks, Singh said that in politics, as in life, actions have consequences and individuals ultimately reap what they sow.