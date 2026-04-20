UAE Airlines Expand To Over 420 Key Destinations Amid Ceasefire: Here's Where They Fly To

The number of destinations has drastically risen since the start of this month, expanding from 250 destinations to more than 420, factoring both direct and connecting flights

As regional tensions ease under a fragile ceasefire, UAE carriers like Emirates, Etihad, flydubai, and Air Arabia are continuing to fly and connect to hundreds of destinations across continents. While most continue to operate on a reduced number of flights, some, like Etihad, are introducing new destinations to expand their network in key markets.

The Abu-Dhabi based carrier is introducing flights to six new African cities (Accra, Asmara, Harare, Kinshasa, Lubumbashi, Lagos) to build up on its growth in China and India, connecting both continents with Abu Dhabi acting as a gateway.

The number of destinations has drastically risen since the start of this month, expanding from 250 destinations to 420, factoring both direct and connecting flights.

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This Emirates flight schedule is tentative, and some flights on this list may not fly daily to the assigned destinations.

Africa: Abidjan, Accra, Addis Ababa, Algiers, Asmara, Beira, Blantyre, Bloemfontein, Bulawayo, Cairo, Conakry, Cape Town, Casablanca, Dakar, Dar Es Salaam, Durban, East London, Entebbe, Gaborone, George, Harare, Hargeisa, Hoedspruit, Johannesburg, Kasane, Kimberley, Lagos, Livingstone, Luanda, Lusaka, Mahe, Manzini, Maputo, Marrakech, Maseru, Maun, Mauritius, Mombasa, Mthatha, Nairobi, Ndola, Nelspruit, Pietermaritzburg, Polokwane, Port Elizabeth, Praslin Island, Richards Bay, Sal Island, Skukuza, Tunis, Victoria Falls, Walvis Bay, Windhoek, Zanzibar.

Oceania : Albury, Adelaide, Alice Springs, Auckland, Armidale, Avalon, Ballina, Brisbane, Cairns, Canberra, Christchurch, Coffs Harbour, Devonport, Dubbo, Gold Coast, Hobart, Honolulu, Kahului, Launceston, Melbourne, Mildura, Newcastle, Perth, Port Macquarie, Proserpine, Queenstown, Sydney, Tamworth, Uluru, Wagga Wagga, Wellington.

East and Southeast Asia : Bali, Balikpapan, Bangkok, Beijing, Cebu, Chiang Mai, Clark, Jakarta, Da Nang, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Johor Bahru, Kendari, Koh Samui, Kota Kinabalu, Kuala Lumpur, Kuching, Luang Prabang, Makassar, Manado, Manila, Medan, Phuket, Seoul, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Siem Reap, Singapore, Sukhothai, Surabaya, Taipei, Tokyo, Trat, UTapao.

Central Asia : Almaty, Ashgabat, Bishkek, Dushanbe, Tashkent.

South Asia : Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Chittagong, Cochin, Colombo, Delhi, Dhaka, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Kabul, Karachi, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lahore, Multan, Mumbai, Peshawar, Sialkot, Thiruvananthapuram, Quetta.

West and Southwest Asia : AlUla, Amman, Bahrain, Beirut, Baghdad, Baku, Basra, Damascus, Erbil, Jeddah, Medina, Riyadh, Sulaymaniyah, Tel Aviv.

Europe : Alexandroupolis, Amsterdam, Arras, Athens, Barcelona, Bari, Belgrade, Birmingham, Bologna, Brindisi, Brussels, Bucharest, Budapest, Catania, Chania, Chios Island, Chisinau, Copenhagen, Corfu, Dublin, Düsseldorf, Edinburgh, Faro, Florence, Frankfurt, Funchal, Geneva, Genoa, Glasgow, Hamburg, Heraklion, Istanbul, Kos Island, Lamezia Terme, Larnaca, Limnos, Lisbon, London, Lyon, Madrid, Makhachkala, Malta, Manchester, Marseille, Milan, Mitlini, Moscow, Munich, Mykonos Island, Newcastle, Nice, Oslo, Östersund, Ostrava, Palermo, Palma De Mallorca, Paris, Ponta Delgada, Porto, Prague, Reggio Calabria, Reykjavik, Rhodes, Riga, Rome, Samos Island, Santorini Island, Sarajevo, Sevilla, Sofia, Stockholm, Tallinn, Tbilisi, Terceira, Thessaloniki, Tirana, Toulouse, Trieste, Turin, Valencia, Venice, Vienna, Warsaw, Yerevan, Zagreb, Zürich.

North America: Appleton, Arcata, Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Birmingham, Boise, Boston, Burbank, Burlington, Calgary, Cancun, Cedar Rapids, Charleston, Chicago, Cleveland, Colorada Springs, Colombus, Dallas, Dayton, Denver, Des Moines, Detroit, Duluth, Edmonton, Eugene, Fargo, Flint, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Wayne, Fredericton, Fresno, Grand Rapids, Green Bay, Halifax, Harrisburg, Hartford, Huntsville, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Knoxville, Las Vegas, Lexington, Lincoln, Louisville, Madison, Medford, Memphis, Mexico City, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Moline, Moncton, Nashville, New Orleans, New York, Oklahoma City, Omaha, Ontario, Orlando, Ottawa, Palm Springs, Peoria, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Portland Oregon, Quebec, Raleigh, Rapid City, Redmond, Regina, Reno, Rochester, Sacramento, Saint Johns, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, San Luis Obispo, Santa Ana, Santa Barbara, Saskatoon, Seattle, South Bend, Springfield Missouri, St Louis, Sudbury, Tampa, Thunder Bay, Timmins, Toronto, Tucson, Vancouver, Washington, D.C., Wichita, Winnipeg.

South America : Aracaju, Asuncion, Belo Horizonte, Belém, Brasilia, Bogotá, Buenos Aires, Cali, Campo Grande, Cuiabá, Curitiba, Florianópolis, Fortaleza, Foz do Iguaçu, Goiânia, João Pessoa, Maceió, Manaus, Maringá, Medellín, Montevideo, Porto Alegre, Porto Seguro, Recife, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, São Paulo, Teresina, Vitória,

Africa : Addis Ababa, Al Alamein, Cairo, Casablanca, Johannesburg, Mahe, Nairobi, Tunis, Zanzibar.

Asia- Pacific : Melbourne, Sydney, Phnom Penh, Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kabul, Bali, Jakarta, Medan, Osaka, Tokyo, Almaty, Kuala Lumpur, Male, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Manila, Singapore, Seoul, Colombo, Taipei, Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Krabi, Phuket, Hanoi.

Europe : Yerevan, Vienna, Brussels, Prague, Copenhagen, Nice, Paris, Tbilisi, Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Athens, Mykonos, Santorini, Dublin, Milan, Rome, Luxembourg City, Amsterdam, Krakow, Warsaw, Lisbon, Bucharest, Kazan, Moscow, St Petersburg, Sochi, Barcelona, Madrid, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, Geneva, Zurich, Antalya, Istanbul, London, Manchester.

Americas : Atlanta, Boston, Calgary, Charlotte, Chicago, New York, Washington, D.C.

West and Southwest Asia : Al Qassim, Amman, Bahrain, Baku, Beirut, Damascus, Dammam, Doha, Kuwait City, Medina, Muscat, Riyadh, Salalah, Tashkent, Tel Aviv.

Africa : Djibouti, Asmara, Addis Ababa, Mombasa, Hargeisa, Juba, Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar, Entebbe.

Central Asia : Yerevan, Baku, Batumi, Tbilisi, Almaty, Astana, Shymkent, Bishkek, Dushanbe, Ashgabat, Samarkand, Tashkent.

Europe : Tirana, Salzburg, Minsk, Sarajevo, Sofia, Zagreb, Prague, Corfu, Mykonos, Santorini, Catania, Milan-Bergamo, Naples, Olbia-Sardinia, Pisa (Florence), Tivat, Krakow, Poznan, Warsaw, Bucharest, Kazan, Makhachkala, Mineralnye Vody, Moscow, Novosibirsk, Samara, Sochi, St Petersburg, Ufa, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Belgrade, Ljubljana, Basel, Ankara, Bodrum, Istanbul, Trabzon.

South Asia : Kabul, Dhaka, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mumbai, Male, Kathmandu, Faisalabad, Karachi, Multan, Quetta, Sialkot, Colombo.

Southwest Asia : Bahrain, Alexandria, Cairo, Baghdad, Basra, Erbil, Najaf, Sulaimaniyah, Tel Aviv, Amman, Kuwait, Beirut, Muscat, Salalah, Doha, Abha, AlUla, Dammam, Gassim, Gizan, Ha'il, Hofuf, Jeddah, Madinah, Nejran, Neom, Qaisumah, Riyadh, Tabuk, Taif, Yanbu.

Southeast Asia : Langkawi, Penang, Krabi.

The Sharjah-based budget airline is operating a limited number of flights from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah to this latest list of destinations.

Africa : Addis Ababa, Alexandria, Cairo, Cairo-Sphinx, Sohag, Nairobi.

South and Southeast Asia : Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Mumbai, Nagpur, Thiruvananthapuram, Chittagong, Dhaka, Kathmandu, Faisalabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta, Sialkot, Colombo, Bangkok

Southwest Asia : Abha, Al Jouf, Dammam, Gassim, Gizan, Hail, Jeddah, Riyadh, Tabuk, Amman, Bahrain, Beirut, Baghdad, Basra, Erbil, Damascus, Salalah,

Europe : Athens, Istanbul.

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