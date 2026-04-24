Abhay Deol Says He Added Impromptu Dialogues To A 'No-Dialogue' Scene In 'Dev D', Impressed Anurag Kashyap

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Bollywood actor Abhay Deol took trip down memory lane on Friday morning and shared and interesting behind the scenes and it dot from his critically a claimed movie Dev D.

He revealed how he enhanced a particular scene in the movie by being spontaneous and adding dialogues on the spot to a scene that did not have any dialogues initially, further receiving appreciation from the movie's director Anurag Kashyap.

Taking to his social media account, Abhay Deol shared a video clip from the movie featuring his interaction as Dev with the character Rasika, essayed by actress Parakh Madan.

Abhay mentioned that the particular scene originally had no dialogues written for his character.

He wrote,“She said she was“from Delhi”, so I said that“I'm from here.” Dev D is not a very verbose film by design. So it was of no surprise that I had no dialogue in this scene. The script stared blankly at me, while the Rasika character spoke to Dev. So I let my character take over me, and allowed the words to flow.”

He added,“The director yelled cut. He came over to me and then hugged me.“How did you incorporate every element of the room into the scene and make it look so casual?” he said.”

He further wrote,“External validation received, and I felt good about myself. One take and we were done with the scene. Dev had found his voice, and as time went on, I got lost in it.”

Talking about Dev.D, the movie is a modern-day adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1917 Bengali novel, Devdas. It also stars Mahie Gill, Kalki Koechlin and released in February, 2006.

The film is set in modern-day Punjab and Delhi, and follows Devendra Singh "Dev" Dhillon, a privileged young man who descends into alcohol and drug addiction after a failed relationship with his childhood love Parminder "Paro" Kaur.

Further, it forms an unexpected bond with Chanda, an escort navigating her own emotional trauma.