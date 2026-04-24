El Salvador Launches National Regenerative Agriculture Initiative With Market Focus.

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In a strategic move to transform its rural economy and bolster food security, the Government of El Salvador has launched a new national initiative focused on regenerative agriculture in El Salvador. Spearheaded by the Agency for National Development and Design (ADDN) in partnership with international organizations like MurphsLife, the program aims to shift the country from traditional, chemical-heavy farming to a model that restores soil health while ensuring high market competitiveness.

Unlike traditional environmental programs, this initiative is built around a market-driven approach. The goal is not just to produce sustainably, but to ensure that Salvadoran farmers can access premium international markets.

Product Differentiation: By adopting regenerative standards (such as carbon sequestration and chemical-free production), El Salvador aims to position its coffee, cocoa, and vegetables in“boutique” markets that reward sustainability.

Economic Resilience: The initiative seeks to reduce the cost of production by decreasing reliance on expensive synthetic fertilizers, which have seen price volatility due to international logistics.

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The 2026 plan is built on four fundamental concepts designed to benefit over 150,000 producers:

Soil Health as Infrastructure: Treating the soil as a living asset that requires permanent cover and crop diversity to prevent erosion and retain moisture.

Institutional Integration: Strengthening the link between the Ministry of Agriculture (MAG) and the ADDN to provide technical assistance and real-time monitoring through satellite data (supported by Google technology ).

Import Substitution: With El Salvador currently importing the vast majority of its produce from neighboring countries, this initiative prioritizes local“vegetable clusters” to meet domestic demand.

Omotenashi in Service: Inspired by the success of high-end service models, the program includes a“concierge” style support system for farmers to ensure they have the tools and training needed for the transition.

The government has allocated a historic $165 million budget for agriculture in 2026, a significant increase from previous years. Experts suggest that for every dollar invested in these regenerative systems, the return can be between $4 and $5 through increased yields and reduced input costs over a three-to-five-year period.

“Once the market validates regenerative agriculture, the country will follow. Our vision is to position El Salvador as a regional leader in a system that combines productivity with environmental life.” - Extract from the ADDN Strategic Principles.

The post El Salvador Launches National Regenerative Agriculture Initiative with Market Focus. appeared first on The Costa Rica News.