Personal Plumbing Launches Electrical Services Across San Diego County, Offering Free Panel Safety Inspections For First-Time Customers

MENAFN - GetNews) Trusted 30-year veteran-owned home services company now handles EV charger installs, panel upgrades, and full residential electrical work in Oceanside, Carlsbad, and surrounding communities.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. - April 23, 2026 - Personal Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning, the veteran-owned home services company San Diego County families have trusted for over 30 years, today announced the launch of its new residential electrical services division. The expansion brings licensed, insured electrical work to homeowners across Oceanside, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, and the rest of San Diego County.

Homeowners can now turn to one trusted team for every major system in their home. The new electrical division covers the full range of residential work, including:



EV charger installation for Tesla, Ford, Rivian, and every major electric vehicle

Electrical panel upgrades and replacements

Whole home rewiring and circuit upgrades

Outlet, switch, and lighting installation

Ceiling fan and smart fixture installation

Smoke and carbon monoxide detector installation Electrical troubleshooting, repair, and safety corrections



“We have spent three decades earning the trust of San Diego County homeowners by showing up on time, doing clean work, and standing behind every install,” said Robert Muller, founder and owner of Personal Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning.“Adding electrical was the natural next step. Our customers asked for it. Now they have one trusted team for plumbing, heating, air conditioning, and electrical, all under one roof.”

FREE ELECTRICAL PANEL SAFETY INSPECTION FOR FIRST-TIME CUSTOMERS

To kick off the new division, Personal Plumbing is giving every first-time customer a free electrical panel safety inspection. The offer is especially important for homeowners whose houses are 30 years or older, where outdated panels, brittle wiring, and overloaded circuits can quietly become serious fire and shock hazards.

“If your home was built before the mid 1990s, there is a very good chance your electrical panel is working harder than it was ever designed to,” Muller said.“Modern homes run more devices, more chargers, and more high-draw appliances than panels from that era were built for. An old panel can overheat, trip constantly, or in the worst case, start a fire inside the walls before anyone smells smoke. We would rather catch it than clean up after it.”

The free inspection includes a full visual panel check, identification of outdated or recalled equipment, a basic load assessment, and a written report with any safety recommendations. No purchase is required, and there is zero obligation.

Homeowners can schedule a free electrical panel safety inspection by calling (760) 407-3633 or visiting personalplumbingsandiego.

ABOUT PERSONAL PLUMBING, HEATING & AIR CONDITIONING

Personal Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning is a veteran-owned home services company headquartered in Oceanside, California. For more than 30 years, the company has served homeowners across San Diego County with plumbing, heating, air conditioning, and now electrical services. The company is licensed, insured, and known for honest pricing, clean installs, and standing behind every job.

Learn more at personalplumbingsandiego.