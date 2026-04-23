A Night Of Roots, Blues & Storytelling - Qualified Records Live At The Mockingbird On May 8Th, 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Qualified Records will host its Artist Showcase at the Mockingbird Theater at Building 6 in The Factory at Franklin, delivering an up-close night of live blues, roots, and Americana. The venue features a full bar and ample free parking, built for a listening room experience where the music actually connects.

Grammy®-winners Yates McKendree and Gary Nicholson (Nashville and Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame member) are joined by Texas Soulman Seth James, Roots Rocker Mike Guldin, BMA winner Dave Duncan Band, and ISSA nominated producer John Heithaus. Duncan, James and Guldin will be performing new material tied to recent #1 Roots Music Report charting releases: Dubble, Motormouth and While I Can respectively.

Qualified is artist-owned and operated, which means the people making the music control the creative decisions-and artists keep more of the upside, move faster, and stay true to the work. And the Mockingbird Theater keeps the experience close with state of the art sound and lighting- every note carries, every seat matters. The venue combines accessibility with atmosphere, making it an ideal setting for a night centered on real performance by real musicians.

Tickets are moving fast-grab yours now and join us for an unforgettable evening of music, storytelling, and real connection.

The Mockingbird Theater, The Factory at Franklin, TN

May 8, 2026

Doors: 6:00 PM | Show: 7:00 PM

Tickets: $20