Smarter Planning, Richer Experiences: Jackson County, Iowa, Launches New Interactive Events Calendar

MENAFN - GetNews) Nestled along the Mississippi River, Jackson County, Iowa, offers scenic landscapes, charming river towns, and a vibrant local culture. Now, Jackson County Tourism is making it easier to explore everything the destination has to offer with the launch of a new interactive Events Calendar, designed to bring happenings across the county into one seamless platform.

From seasonal festivals and local gatherings to live entertainment and community events, the calendar gives visitors a clear, real-time view of what's happening throughout Jackson County, helping them make the most of their visit.

“Our County has longed for a platform that allows us to put everything going on in the County for other entities to not only avoid similar events at the same time, but to have a standard resource for the entire County,” said Tom Devine, Director of Jackson County Tourism.







A Central Hub for Exploring Jackson County

Known for its riverfront views, outdoor recreation, and welcoming small-town communities, Jackson County offers a wide range of experiences throughout the year. The new Events Calendar brings these moments together in one place, making it easier to align a visit with what's happening locally.

Visitors can explore events with key details readily available, including dates, times, locations, images, and direct links to official websites for tickets and additional information. The platform also includes an“Add to Your Calendar” feature, allowing users to save events directly to their personal calendars.

Designed to simplify trip planning, the Events Calendar allows users to quickly browse upcoming events and identify experiences that match their interests and travel dates. Instead of searching across multiple platforms, everything is centralized, creating a smoother and more intuitive planning process.

Smarter Automation, Stronger Visibility

To support a more comprehensive and up-to-date experience, the Events Calendar is powered by ITI Digital's Digital Experience Platform (DXP), a tourism technology solution designed to help destinations manage and promote their content more efficiently. Through automated content aggregation, the platform brings together event listings from trusted sources and multiple online platforms, ensuring information remains current and continuously refreshed while expanding the range of events visible to visitors-from large festivals to smaller, community-led gatherings.

By automating the collection and updating of event information, the platform reduces the need for manual input, allowing the Jackson County Tourism team to focus on promoting experiences rather than managing listings, while still maintaining full editorial control over what is published. The Events Calendar is also designed to be inclusive and accessible, making it easy for local businesses, organizations, and event organizers to be featured.“It's easy to have an event listed on the County Calendar. All they have to do is put it on the internet, and we will find it,” said Tom Devine.







A New Way to Stay Connected to Local Events

With the Events Calendar now live, Jackson County Tourism provides a more connected and timely way to explore what's happening across the destination. Funded in part by the Iowa Tourism Office, the initiative enhances the visitor experience while creating new opportunities for local businesses, organizations, and event organizers to gain visibility and reach a broader audience. By simplifying how events are shared and discovered, the platform helps strengthen community engagement and ensures a more complete representation of what Jackson County has to offer throughout the year.

Now available online, the new calendar offers a centralized and continuously updated resource for anyone looking to stay informed about events across Jackson County. Visitors and residents alike can use the platform to plan ahead, discover new experiences, and stay connected to the community.

Explore upcoming events at jacksoncountyiowa/events











