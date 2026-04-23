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Family Homestead On 27± Acres In Orange County VA Set For Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( ) announces the auction of a family homestead consisting of a 3 BR/2 BA single level home on 2.9± and a 3 BR/2 BA single level home w/several outbuildings on 24.7± Acres in Orange County, VA on Wednesday, April 29 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“Relocating due to work responsibilities, we have been contracted to market and sell these two adjacent homes. This is a rare opportunity to create an existing family homestead or multigenerational environment,” said Nicholls.“Buy one home or two and bid your price”
Highlights include the following: A well maintained 3 BR/2 BA ranch style home on 2.9 +/- acres with a covered front porch & covered deck, fenced rear yard and an adjacent well maintained 3 BR/2 BA ranch style home on 24.7 +/- mostly wooded acres with several outbuildings including one shop with electricity and a Generac whole house generator noted Tony Wilson, auction marketing coordinator.
“The properties are located 6.5 miles off Rt. 522, 8.5 miles from Rt. 20, 9 miles from downtown Orange, 11 miles from Lake Anna, 14 miles from Gordonsville, and only a short drive to Charlottesville, Culpeper & Fredericksburg, VA,” said Wilson.
The on site auction's date, addresses and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
Wednesday, April 29 @ 11:00AM EDT
.16195 Tysons Center Rd., Orange, VA 22960
.Well built & well maintained 3 BR/2 BA ranch style home on 2.9 +/- acres in Orange County, VA (original owners/builders)
.This home measures 2,376 +/- sf. and features an open concept kitchen/dining/living area; large family room w/gas log fireplace; large office/den w/exterior entrance; owner's suite has walk-in closet; attic w/pull-down stairs
.All appliances convey: range, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator (all appliances are less than 5 years old); washer/dryer
.Flooring: Hardwood in living area & hall, luxury vinyl plank in den/office, vinyl in kitchen (approx.1 year old) & bathrooms, carpet in bedrooms & family room (carpet is less than 2 years old)
.Covered front porch (approx. 6'x30'); 12'x24' covered side porch (added in 2025); patio (288 +/- sf.)
.Fenced rear yard; gravel driveway
.Utility sheds (12'x12' & 8'x10')
.16196 Tysons Center Rd., Orange, VA 22960
.Well built & well maintained 3 BR/2 BA ranch style home on 24.76 +/- mostly wooded acres in Orange County, VA (original owners/builders)
.This home measures 1,658 +/- sf. and features a kitchen w/granite countertops & oak cabinets, living room, dining room, den/office, large family room w/bay window (added in 2006), attic w/2 access points (insulation was updated within the last 2 years)
.All appliances convey: stainless stove, dual oven, microwave, refrigerator, washer/dryer (less than 2 years old)
.Flooring: Hardwood, luxury vinyl plank, tile, carpet, laminate & vinyl
.Front porch; rear patio off of family room; fire pit; gravel driveway
.12'x20' shop/storage building w/electricity; several other outbuildings, storage shed, 2 carports, lean tos
.Heating & Cooling: heat pump (approx. 6 years old, 16 SEER); gas fireplace
.Drilled well & gravity flow septic system; electric water heater (2 years old)
.Other features: Generac whole house generator (serviced annually), double hung tilt-in vinyl windows, Blink exterior camera system, security light (serviced by Rappahannock Electric), dimensional shingle roof (replaced within the last 10 years), concrete recently maintained w/professional epoxy coating, annual pest service contract in place
The real estate auctions is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson (540-748-1359) or visit .
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit or call 540-898-0971.
“Relocating due to work responsibilities, we have been contracted to market and sell these two adjacent homes. This is a rare opportunity to create an existing family homestead or multigenerational environment,” said Nicholls.“Buy one home or two and bid your price”
Highlights include the following: A well maintained 3 BR/2 BA ranch style home on 2.9 +/- acres with a covered front porch & covered deck, fenced rear yard and an adjacent well maintained 3 BR/2 BA ranch style home on 24.7 +/- mostly wooded acres with several outbuildings including one shop with electricity and a Generac whole house generator noted Tony Wilson, auction marketing coordinator.
“The properties are located 6.5 miles off Rt. 522, 8.5 miles from Rt. 20, 9 miles from downtown Orange, 11 miles from Lake Anna, 14 miles from Gordonsville, and only a short drive to Charlottesville, Culpeper & Fredericksburg, VA,” said Wilson.
The on site auction's date, addresses and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
Wednesday, April 29 @ 11:00AM EDT
.16195 Tysons Center Rd., Orange, VA 22960
.Well built & well maintained 3 BR/2 BA ranch style home on 2.9 +/- acres in Orange County, VA (original owners/builders)
.This home measures 2,376 +/- sf. and features an open concept kitchen/dining/living area; large family room w/gas log fireplace; large office/den w/exterior entrance; owner's suite has walk-in closet; attic w/pull-down stairs
.All appliances convey: range, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator (all appliances are less than 5 years old); washer/dryer
.Flooring: Hardwood in living area & hall, luxury vinyl plank in den/office, vinyl in kitchen (approx.1 year old) & bathrooms, carpet in bedrooms & family room (carpet is less than 2 years old)
.Covered front porch (approx. 6'x30'); 12'x24' covered side porch (added in 2025); patio (288 +/- sf.)
.Fenced rear yard; gravel driveway
.Utility sheds (12'x12' & 8'x10')
.16196 Tysons Center Rd., Orange, VA 22960
.Well built & well maintained 3 BR/2 BA ranch style home on 24.76 +/- mostly wooded acres in Orange County, VA (original owners/builders)
.This home measures 1,658 +/- sf. and features a kitchen w/granite countertops & oak cabinets, living room, dining room, den/office, large family room w/bay window (added in 2006), attic w/2 access points (insulation was updated within the last 2 years)
.All appliances convey: stainless stove, dual oven, microwave, refrigerator, washer/dryer (less than 2 years old)
.Flooring: Hardwood, luxury vinyl plank, tile, carpet, laminate & vinyl
.Front porch; rear patio off of family room; fire pit; gravel driveway
.12'x20' shop/storage building w/electricity; several other outbuildings, storage shed, 2 carports, lean tos
.Heating & Cooling: heat pump (approx. 6 years old, 16 SEER); gas fireplace
.Drilled well & gravity flow septic system; electric water heater (2 years old)
.Other features: Generac whole house generator (serviced annually), double hung tilt-in vinyl windows, Blink exterior camera system, security light (serviced by Rappahannock Electric), dimensional shingle roof (replaced within the last 10 years), concrete recently maintained w/professional epoxy coating, annual pest service contract in place
The real estate auctions is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson (540-748-1359) or visit .
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit or call 540-898-0971.
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