Schaeffler Partners With Hexagon Robotics To Develop Industrial Humanoid Robots

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Schaeffler, an industrial motion technology company, has agreed a strategic technology partnership in the field of humanoid robotics with the Swiss company Hexagon Robotics.

The cooperation centers on the development and supply of high-precision strain wave and planetary gear actuators from Schaeffler's actuator platform, winner of Deutsche Messe's Hermes Award.

This move sees the company systematically bringing its core competence in power transmission to the development of humanoid robotic systems.

Moreover, Schaeffler is also planning to deploy at least one thousand humanoid robots from Hexagon Robotics in its global production system within the next seven years.

The goal is to gradually automate production processes, boost production efficiency and systematically scale the deployment of humanoid robots in the industrial environment.

Dr. Jochen Schröder, chief operating officer at Schaeffler, says:“Our innovative actuator platform is the technology backbone for the next generation of humanoid robots.

“In other words, we are creating the foundation for making humanoid robotics fit for widespread use. The cooperation with Hexagon Robotics shows how Schaeffler combines hardware excellence with industrial application.

“Not only are we developing key components, we are also integrating robots from Hexagon systematically into our own plants with the clear aim of further boosting our competitiveness through the use of physical AI.”

Arnaud Robert, president of Hexagon Robotics, says:“We have developed a humanoid specifically for the industrial market, leveraging our core expertise in sensor fusion, spatial intelligence, and physical AI.

“We are delighted to see our humanoid AEON move into real-world production. Working with Schaeffler allows us to deliver demonstrable business value across various factory environments and scale our operations.”

High-precision actuator solutions for humanoid robots

Schaeffler provides an extensive product portfolio for humanoid robotics – from roller bearings, precision drives, motors and sensors through to thermal and battery management.

The partnership with Hexagon Robotics centers on the development and supply of rotary actuators used in the key joints – such as shoulders and elbows – of humanoids.

Schaeffler's actuator platform includes highly efficient electric motors with integrated power electronics as well as precise encoders. They are fitted with two-stage planetary or strain wave gears, depending on the specific requirements.

This provides a flexible, high-performance basis for humanoid robotics that meets all requirements. Strain wave gear reactors boast a high level of precision, zero backlash and a very good weight/torque ratio.

Planetary gear actuators, on the other hand, feature high thermal stability, high torque transparency and low back-drive-ability.

Main image: Arnaud Robert (left), president of Hexagon Robotics, and Dr. Jochen Schröder, chief operating officer at Schaeffler, ratified the technology partnership at Hannover Messe.