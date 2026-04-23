Charted Coaching Launches To Help Accounting And Finance Professionals Secure New Roles Faster And Accelerate Their Careers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Founded by CPA and former CFO Bill Anderson, the firm combines real-world business experience with recruiting insight to help professionals secure new roles through a structured, results-driven approach, often within a 90-day timeframe.

Nashville, Tennessee, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charted Coaching, a career strategy firm founded by CPA, former CFO, and executive recruiter Bill Anderson, has officially launched with a mission to help accounting and finance professionals secure new roles through a structured, results-driven process designed to accelerate timelines, often within a 90-day timeframe, while also supporting long-term career growth.

Bill Anderson, CPA, Founder of Charted Coaching

The firm works with accounting and finance professionals ranging from early-career staff and senior accountants to managers and director-level professionals who are seeking to move into more impactful roles with stronger long-term growth potential. The firm also supports senior leaders, including CFOs, through executive coaching focused on leadership, influence, and long-term career advancement.

Unlike traditional career coaching services that focus primarily on resumes and job applications, Charted Coaching provides a more strategic and proactive approach. By combining CPA and CFO-level business insight with real-time recruiting market intelligence, the firm helps professionals move beyond applying online and instead create opportunities through targeted positioning and direct engagement with hiring managers and decision-makers.

“Most professionals don't have a job search problem. They have a visibility problem,” said Anderson.“The goal isn't just to apply for roles. It's to position yourself effectively and get in front of the people making hiring decisions.”

As a CPA with more than 30 years of experience across Big 8 public accounting, corporate finance, CFO leadership, consulting, and executive recruiting, Anderson brings a unique perspective on how hiring decisions are made and what it takes to stand out in today's market. Having worked on every side of the hiring process, he provides clients with practical insight into both technical expectations and the positioning, communication, and visibility required to secure the right role.

Over the course of his career, Anderson has worked with hundreds of accounting and finance professionals, helping them navigate career transitions, secure new opportunities, and advance into leadership roles.

At the core of the firm's offering is the CHARTED Career Accelerator, a structured program designed to help professionals clarify their target roles, position their experience effectively, gain access to hiring managers and recruiters, and convert opportunities into offers. The program is designed to help clients move from applying and waiting to generating conversations and securing offers more efficiently.

In addition to helping professionals land the right role, Charted Coaching provides ongoing executive coaching and advisory support for leaders who want to strengthen their executive presence, increase their visibility and influence, and accelerate long-term career progression.

“Landing the role is just the first step,” Anderson added.“What happens after you step into that role is what ultimately determines your long-term trajectory.”

Charted Coaching is based in Nashville and serves clients nationwide.

For more information, visit .

Bill Anderson works with accounting and finance professionals to secure new roles and accelerate long-term career growth.

About Charted Coaching

Charted Coaching is a career strategy firm that helps accounting and finance professionals secure new roles and accelerate their careers. Founded by CPA, former CFO, and executive recruiter Bill Anderson, the firm combines real-world business experience with recruiting market insight to deliver a structured, results-driven approach to career advancement.

Press Inquiries

Bill Anderson,

bill [at] chartedcoaching



A video accompanying this announcement is available here: